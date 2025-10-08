The Tories have sought to put a stronger economy and stronger borders at the centre of their agenda for the conference.

Mrs Badenoch has already confirmed a policy to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and deport 150,000 people a year. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Kemi Badenoch will put the economy at the heart of her leader’s speech as she closes the Conservative Party conference.

The Tories have sought to put a stronger economy and stronger borders at the centre of their agenda for the conference. Mrs Badenoch has already confirmed a policy to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and deport 150,000 people a year. Read more: Half of money saved from cuts must be put towards shrinking deficit, Kemi Badenoch vows Read more: Lucy Powell joins Labour calls to ban Bob Vylan gig in Manchester after 'antisemitic' chant row

In her speech on Wednesday, she will turn to the economy, setting out a “golden rule” that half of all money saved from cuts must be put towards driving down the deficit. The other half would go on spending or cutting taxes to boost the economy. It follows the party’s pledge to cut £47 billion of spending by restricting welfare and shrinking the Civil Service. She is expected to say: "It starts with fiscal responsibility. We have to get the deficit down. "And we must also show how every tax cut or spending increase is paid for. "So today, I am going to introduce a new golden economic rule. "Every pound we save will be put to work. At least half will go towards cutting the deficit.” She will claim that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plans will see the deficit double over the next 10 years, which she will call “not sustainable” and “not fair”.

"It is stealing from our children and grandchildren. And Conservatives will put a stop to it,” she is expected to say. She is also set to propose doubling the apprenticeship budget by reducing student numbers by 100,000 a year. The policy would see caps on student numbers reintroduced on all subject areas and then gradually lowered for courses that do not provide good enough opportunities for graduates. She will say: “So we will shut down these rip-off courses and use the money to double the apprenticeship budget, giving thousands more young people the chance of a proper start in life.” Cutting student numbers would save £3 billion, all of which would go towards boosting the apprenticeship budget. Labour said the Tory leader should be apologising for the economic turmoil caused by former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini budget.