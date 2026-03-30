By Rebecca Henrys and Alex Storey

Kemi Badenoch has defended shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy's criticism of a Ramadan event in Trafalgar Square after he said mass Muslim public prayer was an “act of domination and division”.

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"The reason why Nick Timothy said what he did was for several reasons. The people who organised the event, Ramadan events, I think they're called, they are a highly controversial organisation. "Even Keir Starmer withdrew from an event organised by them. The presence of the mayor seemed to be an endorsement. "The way that women were segregated. I don't think that's right. I think gender segregation in a mosque is very different from doing it in Trafalgar Square." The Housing Secretary Steve Reed called on the Tory boss to apologise after she suggested there was a wider freedom of speech issue over her shadow justice secretary's comments.

Kemi Badenoch Takes Part In The Axe the Fuel Tax Campaign. Picture: Getty

Badenoch added: "I don't get involved in how people practise their religion within their religious institutions, but if you bring it into a public space, then that means people can comment. "And sometimes people will say things that you don't like, but that is the risk of praying and doing things in public." Approximately 3,000 people were expected to attend the event held by Ramadan Tent Project. Similar religious gatherings have long taken place in the capital city, such as the Jewish celebration of Chanukah and Easter Sunday processions. The Tory leader added: "Once you take religion out of your home, out of your church or mosque, and bring it onto the streets where everyone is, then you open it up for discussion.

Nick Timothy's comments about a mass prayer event in Trafalgar Square have prompted a backlash. Picture: Alamy

"There's often a conflation between what is cultural and what is religious. We believe very much in the freedom to practise your religion. But when it comes to culture, we need a shared culture. "I have always said that this is a multiracial country, not a multicultural country. Multicultural countries have a lot of problems. "We need to try and find a way to make sure everybody has a British identity and British values. "When we talk about culture, people often think of clothes or food. Those are the very superficial aspects of culture.

Too many are too polite to say this.



But mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination.



The adhan - which declares there is no god but allah and Muhammad is his messenger - is, when called in a public place, a declaration of domination.



Perform these rituals in… pic.twitter.com/PIfJAgb7Zk — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) March 17, 2026