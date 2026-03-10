Defence Secretary John Healey said the remark “insults the men and women of our armed forces” and that she should apologise.

Kemi Badenoch refuses to apologise for comment about British forces 'just hanging around' in the Middle East. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch has refused to apologise for claiming the RAF is “just hanging around” in the Middle East.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Conservative leader has faced criticism and calls for an apology over her previous remarks. However, she has doubled down, rejecting calls for an apology, insisting she was criticising the government, not the armed forces members. She said: “I’ve been asked this several times. I was criticising the Government, that they’re not doing enough, and they are the ones hanging around. “HMS Dragon is still in Portsmouth, well over a week after it should have left. “France has sent about 10 ships to the Mediterranean. The French president is in Cyprus.” Read more: Iranian ambassador says Iran 'not at war' with UK as he blames US and Israel as the 'root causes of this crisis' Read more: Commander of British forces in Cyprus 'given everything' he asked for to respond to Iranian threats

Equipment is brought on board the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon at the Upper Harbour Ammunition Facility (UHAF) in Portsmouth harbour. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Badenoch added: “We are the ones who have a base in Cyprus. What is our Prime Minister doing? “And instead, what he’s trying to do is use the soldiers as a human shield so that he’s not being criticised. I think that’s absolutely disgusting. “The Prime Minister knows that I’m criticising him and his actions, and claiming that it’s the military that are being criticised when it’s them (the Government) means that they actually do not care about getting this right. “All they care about is covering themselves, and I think that that is a disgrace.”