Badenoch has slammed John Healey's Autumn budget, saying that Britain remains "drowning in an out-of-control welfare system"

"The Prime Minister came to power promising to end 40 years of neoliberalism and instead, we got 4p off gherkins”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Jacob Paul and Matilda Collard

Chancellor John Healey’s Budget is “not good enough, not strong enough, not bold enough” as the UK remains “overspent, over-borrowed, overtaxed and drowning in an out-of-control welfare system” under Labour, Kemi Badenoch has said.

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Reacting to the Chancellor's first Budget in the Commons on Wednesday, the Tory leader said she predicted last year that Rachel Reeves's Budget would be her last, saying Mr Healey now has "a big job to do, cleaning up her mess". She said the Budget is "not good enough, not strong enough, not bold enough", warning that next year the UK's tax burden will be "the highest in our country's history". Mrs Badenoch added that the UK remains "overspent, overborrowed, overtaxed and drowning in an out-of-control welfare system". However, she did admit that there are "some things" in the Budget that she welcomes as she thanked the Chancellor for "breaking Labour's pledge on the minimum wage for young people". Read More: 'Was that it?' Reactions to John Healey's first Budget Read More: Healey Budget offers help for families and firms hit by global economic storm

Badenoch has slammed John Healey's maiden budget. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The opposition leader mocked Healey's package of "everyday fixes", five small changes announced before the commencement of the budget this afternoon. One of the measures covered dropping import tariffs on more than 100 supermarket products, including items like baked beans, chocolate, and gherkins, to lower retail costs. It is thought that this could save the average family £21 a year on their food bill. Badenoch said: "The Prime Minister came to power promising to end 40 years of neoliberalism and instead, we got 4p off gherkins. "Unfortunately, just like every other Labour budget, the headline story is the same: more borrowing, more tax rises, and surprise, surprise, more money on benefits. "This Budget does not come close to meeting the moment.”

The Conservative leader also accused Labour of being “addicted to spending other people’s money” as she hit out at the party’s record on welfare spending. She said: "Just because it’s called Universal Credit, doesn’t mean that everyone in the universe should be on benefits.” Badenoch claimed that in the 11 months since the last budget, a population the size of York has signed on to claim disability benefits. She said: “And why wouldn’t they? When sickness benefits pay more than the minimum wage. “Jobs have been destroyed by Labour, and this Government has made it easier than ever to claim. "It is honestly like their policies are designed to get people off work and on welfare.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey reacting to Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch´s response to his Budget in the House of Commons. Picture: PA Images/Alamy