Badenoch says Budget 'isn't bold enough' - with banks and energy firms set to pass tax rises down to customers
Badenoch has slammed John Healey's Autumn budget, saying that Britain remains "drowning in an out-of-control welfare system"
Chancellor John Healey’s Budget is “not good enough, not strong enough, not bold enough” as the UK remains “overspent, over-borrowed, overtaxed and drowning in an out-of-control welfare system” under Labour, Kemi Badenoch has said.
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Reacting to the Chancellor's first Budget in the Commons on Wednesday, the Tory leader said she predicted last year that Rachel Reeves's Budget would be her last, saying Mr Healey now has "a big job to do, cleaning up her mess".
She said the Budget is "not good enough, not strong enough, not bold enough", warning that next year the UK's tax burden will be "the highest in our country's history".
Mrs Badenoch added that the UK remains "overspent, overborrowed, overtaxed and drowning in an out-of-control welfare system".
However, she did admit that there are "some things" in the Budget that she welcomes as she thanked the Chancellor for "breaking Labour's pledge on the minimum wage for young people".
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The opposition leader mocked Healey's package of "everyday fixes", five small changes announced before the commencement of the budget this afternoon.
One of the measures covered dropping import tariffs on more than 100 supermarket products, including items like baked beans, chocolate, and gherkins, to lower retail costs.
It is thought that this could save the average family £21 a year on their food bill.
Badenoch said: "The Prime Minister came to power promising to end 40 years of neoliberalism and instead, we got 4p off gherkins.
"Unfortunately, just like every other Labour budget, the headline story is the same: more borrowing, more tax rises, and surprise, surprise, more money on benefits.
"This Budget does not come close to meeting the moment.”
The Conservative leader also accused Labour of being “addicted to spending other people’s money” as she hit out at the party’s record on welfare spending.
She said: "Just because it’s called Universal Credit, doesn’t mean that everyone in the universe should be on benefits.”
Badenoch claimed that in the 11 months since the last budget, a population the size of York has signed on to claim disability benefits.
She said: “And why wouldn’t they? When sickness benefits pay more than the minimum wage.
“Jobs have been destroyed by Labour, and this Government has made it easier than ever to claim.
"It is honestly like their policies are designed to get people off work and on welfare.”
Re-appropriating Healey's budget motto of providing "breathing space" for the people of Britain, Badenoch stated that the Tories’ plans would cut spending by £70 billion, which would include £36 billion from welfare in a “tough love” policy.
She said: “Getting the public finances under control, living within our means, allows us to cut taxes because that’s what really gives people breathing space."
She added: “Let’s cut spending, cut the deficit, fund defence, cut people’s taxes. That is the Budget the Chancellor should have delivered today. That is the Budget Conservatives would have delivered, and that is going to be the choice at the next election.”
John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said the Chancellor's Budget has driven the tax burden to "another record high".
He said it will pay for gimmicks and giveaways while "sidestepping the ticking fiscal time bomb of runaway benefits spending."
“Deciding to target savings and productive investment means even more punishment for people doing the right thing, and a drag on much-needed growth, while the fiddly measures designed to cut everyday bills gloss over the fact that tax is the biggest cost of living," Mr O'Connell added.
He continued: “Politicians must shake their spending addiction, get a grip on welfare and give hard-working Brits real breathing space by cutting their taxes.”
Helen Miller, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said the Budget has “a raft of fiddly measures but very little that will move the dial on growth".
She said: “The hodgepodge of tax increases and cuts will further complicate the tax system; in most cases it is hard to see a clear economic rationale.
“Whether reductions in borrowing can actually be delivered depends heavily on public service spending plans, where growth is set to slow sharply after this year. History warns us to be sceptical of tight spending plans in later years of the forecast. Next year’s spending review will be a crunch point, and looks very tough for many departments, whose budgets will be squeezed by higher inflation forecasts.
“The Chancellor is right that choices over priorities will need to be made. We should not underestimate the scale of the challenge. The plans for overall spending set out in the Budget mean that spending choices at next year’s spending review will be much harder than those made so far this Parliament.”
Prof Alper Kara, Head of Department of Economics and Finance at Brunel University of London, warned the increase in government borrowing is "concerning for mortgage borrowers" and threatens an extended period of higher mortgage rates.
The banking specialist said: "Higher government borrowing could put further upward pressure on government bond yields, which influence the interest rates banks use to price fixed-rate mortgages. As a result, mortgage rates may remain elevated for longer, even if inflation starts to ease.
"This would put continued pressure on monthly repayments for households approaching the end of their existing fixed-rate deals."
She also warned that higher taxes could hit first-time buyers hard and make home ownership more difficult.
“The OBR’s forecast of a record tax burden also has implications for access to mortgage finance. Higher taxes could reduce households’ disposable income, making it more difficult for some borrowers to meet lenders’ affordability assessments.
"This is particularly relevant for first-time buyers, lower-income households and borrowers with smaller deposits, who are already facing high house prices and mortgage rates. Even where banks are willing to lend, reduced affordability may limit how much households can borrow, making homeownership more difficult."