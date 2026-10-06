The so-called “Britannia Shield” would detect incoming strikes and possess interceptor missiles and counter-drone capabilities

By Georgia Rowe

Kemi Badenoch was left scrambling for answers as she struggled to explain how the Tories’ proposed £10bn Britannia Shield missile defence system would work - telling LBC's Nick Ferrari to “speak to a defence expert”.

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The Conservative leader announced plans for a mobile air and missile defence system designed to protect critical national infrastructure, military bases and the UK from drone and missile attacks. The so-called “Britannia Shield” would provide a network of radar, command and control systems to detect incoming strikes, along with interceptor missiles and counter-drone capabilities, the Conservatives said. But when asked how the system could protect the whole country if it was mobile, Mrs Badenoch was unable to say how many units would be needed or how they would be deployed. She told LBC: “You’re going to need someone who works in the defence industry to explain to you exactly how it works. Read more: Kemi Badenoch is doing well but her party is not ready for an early election, writes Iain Dale Read more: Bestselling novelist and former Tory MP Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch Conservat at the ive Party conference at the International Convention Centre, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

”Pressed on whether the system could be moved by sea, land or air, Mrs Badenoch said she believed it could move “certainly by sea” - before adding: “I’m not the defence - you’ve got to speak to a defence expert about exactly how it works.” Announcing the pledge on the third day of the party’s annual conference in Birmingham, Kemi Badenoch accused Labour of failing to keep the country safe and said the system would protect both the whole of the UK, its sovereign territories and British bases overseas. The Tory leader said: “The world will not wait for Britain to get ready. War has returned to Europe. Missiles and drones are transforming warfare in the Middle East. “Cheap weapons can now threaten cities, military bases and critical infrastructure in ways that would have sounded like science fiction a generation ago.”

The system would be based on Israel's Iron Dome (pictured in use) - used to defend the nation from rockets and drones. Picture: Getty

She added: “The threat is here. Britain must be ready. And Britannia Shield will help make sure we are.” Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Tuesday, the Tory leader insisted the proposal was not a single weapon, but a wider system designed to intercept threats heading towards vital infrastructure. She said the Conservatives had identified £1bn a year for 10 years, compared with what she claimed was Labour spending of £70m a year. However, when asked how many units the plan would involve, Mrs Badenoch replied: “I can’t - I cannot do that. It is a system, and I have been told that this is how it will work.” She defended the lack of detail, saying her role was to secure the funding and focus on whether the scheme would protect Britain from a potential drone attack. “The outcome, the effect, not the technicalities,” she said.

The Conservatives have sought to sharpen political battle lines with the Labour Government over its defence policy after Prime Minister Andy Burnham said national security could not come “at the expense of social security”. Mrs Badenoch has pledged to spend 3% of gross domestic product on defence by 2030 – a target for which Mr Burnham is yet to set out his own deadline – which the Tories say would provide an additional £10 billion a year. The Conservatives say measures such as reinstating the two-child benefit cap and reforming housing benefit would help fund the plans. Party officials said the air defence system announced on Tuesday and described as “in essence, a British iron dome” would account for around £1 billion annually over 10 years as part of this pre-existing funding pledge. In response, Labour pointed to the Conservatives’ record in office and said they should “never be given responsibility” for national security again.

Mrs Badenoch spoke to Nick Ferrari on Tuesday morning. Picture: LBC