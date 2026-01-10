The Conservative leader said the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves had lost credibility, and were incapable of showing strong leadership at a time of global turmoil

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

By Rebecca Henrys

The pub tax U-turn shows Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is in chaos, with Labour backbenchers calling the shots, Kemi Badenoch has said.

The Conservative leader said the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves had lost credibility, and were incapable of showing strong leadership at a time of global turmoil. The promised U-turn over the tax hike facing pubs followed pressure from Labour backbenchers and is the latest policy aimed at raising tax or saving money to be ditched or watered down in the face of opposition. Mrs Badenoch said: "The pubs business rates mess, coming so soon after the family farm tax U-turn, points to a Government and a Chancellor that is all at sea. "As happened with last year's winter fuel allowance and welfare cuts U-turns, these chaotic reversals have blown a big hole in Rachel Reeves' numbers and have rendered November's budget all but pointless."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves holds the red despatch box outside 11 Downing Street before leaving for the House of Commons to deliver the Budget. Picture: Alamy

The Office for Budget Responsibility will deliver its next assessment of the public finances in March. Mrs Badenoch said Sir Keir and Ms Reeves lacked the “backbone” to take tough decisions. She said: “Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves’ credibility is shot. They are now operating entirely at the mercy of their own backbenchers. “Anything the Government announces is liable to be junked soon after. “This is a shameful and damaging way to run our country, especially when we need leadership with a backbone to take the tough decisions on today’s security challenges.” Recent opinion polls have suggested the Tories have overtaken Labour but are still a long way behind Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, leaves Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy