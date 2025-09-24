Badenoch slammed Farage for refusing to criticise Trump's controversial comments about paracetamol. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Kemi Badenoch has accused Nigel Farage of "scaremongering" after he appeared to compare thalidomide to paracetamol.

Speaking to LBC, the Conservative Party leader became the latest politician to slam Mr Farage for refusing to dispute Donald Trump's controversial claim that paracetamol could cause autism in babies. "It's really irresponsible to compare paracetamol to thalidomide. Paracetamol is a drug that millions of families have been taking for many decades, and this will just create fear and anxiety among parents, and many pregnant women will suffer unnecessary pain by believing it," Ms Badenoch said. She added: "I have three children. I had paracetamol throughout my pregnancies. My obstetrician said it was absolutely fine. Let's not forget we saw a huge increase in measles in young children not that long ago because of scaremongering about the vaccine being linked to autism. "It was completely untrue. These comments that he made are irresponsible scaremongering."

"It was completely untrue. These comments that he made are irresponsible scaremongering." The Reform UK leader was asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning whether Mr Trump was correct to make the link, and replied: “I have no idea… you know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn’t. Who knows, Nick, I don’t know, you don’t know. “He (Trump) has a particular thing about autism, I think because there’s been some in his family, he feels it very personally”. Asked if he would side with medical experts who say it is dangerous to make the link, Mr Farage said: “I wouldn’t, when it comes to science, I don’t side with anybody.

Donald Trump claims there is a link between paracetamol use and autism. Picture: Getty

“I don’t side with anybody because science is never settled, and we should remember that.” Put to him that it was irresponsible to make that link as US president, and that a large study on 2.4 million children had found no link, Mr Farage said: “That’s an opinion he’s got. It’s not one that I necessarily share. But I mean, honestly, I’ve no idea.” The US president said earlier this week there has been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and he suggested Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause. He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should “tough it out”, and also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines. The president’s comments have been criticised by autism campaigners and scientists in the UK and around the world. On Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Mr Trump’s comments on the issue should be ignored. Mr Streeting told ITV’s Lorraine: “I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this”.