Matthew Doyle, former Downing Street Director of Communications. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister must explain the vetting of his former communications chief's links to a convicted paedophile before he was made a Lord, Kemi Badenoch says.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Doyle was made a peer last month, but only after facing opposition from the SNP at the time due to his connection to ex-Labour councillor Sean Morton, who admitted having indecent images of children in November 2017. Mr Doyle, who served as Sir Keir Starmer's director of communications, reportedly campaigned for Morton when he ran as an independent just months earlier. The Labour Party suspended Morton after he appeared in court in connection with the offending in late 2016. Read more: Starmer gives former spin doctor peerage despite campaigning for councillor charged with child sex offences Read more: Sir Keir Starmer 'sorry for believing Mandelson’s lies' as he fights for his future

Badenoch has urged PM to disclose the vetting for Matthew Doyle after his links to Sean Morton. Picture: Alamy

Mr Doyle has said Morton was maintaining his innocence at the time he backed his campaign, and that he regrets supporting him. However, Tory leader Ms Badenoch has now written to Sir Keir calling on him to publish "vetting advice and due diligence" received ahead of Mr Doyle’s elevation to the Lords and any documents covering his association with Morton. It follows as the Prime Minister faces growing scrutiny of his appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite the Labour grandee’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called on Sir Keir to explain the process. Picture: Alamy

Ms Badenoch claimed that there was a "pattern of behaviour" of Sir Keir’s office overlooking vetting for men who have "associations with men who have a history of abusing children." She said she would use "parliamentary means to get to the truth" if the Prime Minister refused to be transparent about his decision to put Mr Doyle in the Lords. A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Questions regarding Matthew Doyle’s past acquaintance with Sean Morton were thoroughly investigated, including through several interviews with Matthew Doyle, prior to his appointment."

Keir Starmer leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy