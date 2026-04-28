Kemi Badenoch's main points during phone-in with LBC US/UK special relationship 'not in the best health'

The Prime Minister is “our idiot”, and it’s her job to criticise him, not the president's

UK must cut welfare spending to boost defence budget

Claims Labour U-turned on proposed social media ban

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch on LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kemi Badenoch has told LBC that the special relationship between the UK and US is "not in the best of health" while insisting the Prime Minister is "our idiot" and not theirs.

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The Conservative leader said the PM was "our idiot". Picture: Alamy

"But the special relationship is between the United Kingdom and United States. It's not between Donald Trump, or whoever happens to be in the White House, and whoever happens to be in Downing Street. "Our head of state is His Majesty, and that is why it is quite right that the King visit the US for the 250th anniversary of American independence. "That's quite a significant anniversary. If the special relationship was dead, the King would not be going." Admitting she wasn't envious of the King spending three days with Trump, Badenoch added: "The King will probably have to listen to President Trump slagging off Keir Starmer endlessly. "I don't think that would be pleasant. But the King has been exemplary in my view, in his behaviour. "When allies have public spats, the only people who benefit are our opponents. I remember as Trade Secretary other countries doing things that were actually harmful to the UK, and my conversations were behind closed doors.

Badenoch praised King Charles as being "exemplary". Picture: Alamy

"They were on the phone. It was never coming out to have spats. I think Donald Trump is wrong to do that. "Keir Starmer is our idiot, basically. We don't want the US criticising him. That's my job. "It's my job to deal with Keir Starmer." The King touched down in Washington on Monday and is expected to deliver a speech in Congress later today, which will be the first by a monarch since 1991. He will call for a "reconciliation and renewal" of the special relationship, adding: "time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together". Elsewhere in the phone-in, Badenoch insisted the UK must cut welfare spending to help boost defence budgets. Admitting it may not be a popular policy among everyone, she said: "We do need to bring down welfare.

The Prime Minister has faced criticism from the opposition over the government's handling of the social media banning proposal for under 16s. Picture: Alamy