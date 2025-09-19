Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir Starmer of giving Hamas a "reward for terrorism" amid reports the UK could recognise a Palestinian state as early as Sunday.

The Conservative leader said she would "never apologise for standing by Israel when it strikes back against terrorism", and said Labour’s foreign policy was to “condemn our allies, indulge our adversaries and hand away our sovereignty”.

Her comments in The Daily Telegraph, come as the Government is expected to announce its formal recognition of Palestine.

Sir Keir announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state in July, saying he would do so during the UN General Assembly meeting in September if Israel did not take "substantive steps" towards peace in Gaza.

There has been no ceasefire and the situation in Gaza has deteriorated, with a declaration of a famine in Gaza City and the expansion of Israeli military operations.

