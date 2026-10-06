The Tory leader is expected to close the party conference by warning the country faces a "fight that we have not seen for more than half a century"

Kemi Badenoch will close the party conference on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kemi Badenoch is expected to set out plans to cut inheritance tax and halve national insurance in her closing Conservative Party conference speech.

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The Tory leader intends to reduce the 40 per cent inheritance tax rate or increase the threshold at which it kicks in, according to reports. At the conference speech on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch is expected to warn: "There is a fight coming that we have not seen in this country for more than half a century". She will also describe it as "morally right" to reduce the levy. Read more: 'You'll need to speak to a defence expert': Badenoch left scrambling for cover after Nick Ferrari asks her about Tories £10bn Iron Dome plan Read more: Tories will create £10bn Iron Dome for Britain to protect from drone threat

She is also planning to slash national insurance rates for workers aged 21 to 24 to 7.5% in an attempt to solve the youth unemployment crisis. The proposal would save employers £1,545 per young worker they hire, and would cost £2.3bn a year, The Times reports. In an attack on Labour, she is expected to tell the party in Birmingham: "It will be a battle for the soul of this nation that goes to the very core of who we are and what kind of country we want to be. "On one side, we have a government that thinks your income, pension and savings are theirs to take and then hand out as they see fit.

Kemi Badenoch (third left) viewing a robotic dog produced by Oxford Dynamics at a company stand at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Alamy