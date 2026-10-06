Badenoch to promise tax cuts in stern warning for Brits at party conference closing speech
The Tory leader is expected to close the party conference by warning the country faces a "fight that we have not seen for more than half a century"
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Kemi Badenoch is expected to set out plans to cut inheritance tax and halve national insurance in her closing Conservative Party conference speech.
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The Tory leader intends to reduce the 40 per cent inheritance tax rate or increase the threshold at which it kicks in, according to reports.
At the conference speech on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch is expected to warn: "There is a fight coming that we have not seen in this country for more than half a century".
She will also describe it as "morally right" to reduce the levy.
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She is also planning to slash national insurance rates for workers aged 21 to 24 to 7.5% in an attempt to solve the youth unemployment crisis.
The proposal would save employers £1,545 per young worker they hire, and would cost £2.3bn a year, The Times reports.
In an attack on Labour, she is expected to tell the party in Birmingham: "It will be a battle for the soul of this nation that goes to the very core of who we are and what kind of country we want to be.
"On one side, we have a government that thinks your income, pension and savings are theirs to take and then hand out as they see fit.
"On the other side is us, fighting for the belief that what people earn belongs to them, not the government."
Inheritance tax is currently levied at 40 per cent on the value of an estate above a £500,000 threshold, and couples can combine their allowances to increase the amount they can hand down tax-free to £1m.
The number of people aged 16 to 24 in the UK not in education, employment or training could increase to one in six young people by 2031, according to a review earlier this year.
The crisis is costing the country around £125 billion a year, a review has estimated, as its author warned of a "whole system failure" amid an urgent call for change.
Echoing former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Ms Badenoch will add that the Tories offer “"he right way" and argue "no on else is going to deliver a stronger economy and a stronger country".