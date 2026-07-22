Badenoch to urge Burnham to rule out tax rises to pay for ‘spending spree’
The Prime Minister announced plans worth more than £1 billion in his first 72 hours in office
Andy Burnham must “rule out tax rises to pay for his spending spree”, Kemi Badenoch is expected to say, after he spent his first days in office announcing measures to help cash-strapped households.
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Mrs Badenoch will set out her response to the fledgling Prime Minister’s cost-of-living policy blitz in a speech in central London on Thursday, and will challenge Mr Burnham to think bigger and be bolder.
The Prime Minister “seems like a nice guy” the Tory leader will say, adding: “I’ve enjoyed his dodgy dancing and even the shocking revelation that he puts the milk first in his tea. I’m glad he has a sense of humour. It’s needed in this job.
“But when I look at the plans he has announced for the country, my honest thought is: is that it?”
She will point to turmoil across the globe and British businesses outsourcing work abroad, before questioning the first decisions Mr Burnham has taken in Government, which include slashing VAT on energy bills, and capping single journey bus fares in England to £2.
Read more: How will he pay for it? Burnham tells cabinet to tackle cost-of-living crisis as record numbers unable to afford essentials
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Mrs Badenoch will say: “And our new Prime Minister’s big ideas are… £40 off energy bills for six months and £2 bus fares.
“Don’t get me wrong: the cost of living is real. But the problems go way beyond bus fares and VAT on bills.”
She will say: “Bus fares are expensive because fuel is expensive. Energy is expensive. Employment is expensive. Regulation is expensive. Government has made nearly everything more costly, and Andy Burnham’s answer is to cap one price and send the bill somewhere else.
“But somewhere else is always someone else. A taxpayer. A business. A family. Someone will pay. And they will pay in higher taxes.”
Mrs Badenoch will add: “Andy Burnham needs to rule out tax rises to pay for his spending spree.”
Elsewhere, in a nod to the Conservative policy of maximising output from the North Sea oil and gas fields, Mrs Badenoch will call on the Prime Minister to prioritise “clean, cheap and abundant energy that makes us all richer”.
She is also expected to accuse Mr Burnham of “still thinking like the mayor of Manchester”, as she urges him to lift his ambitions.
Mrs Badenoch will add: “But he is no longer the mayor of Manchester. He is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
“He needs to lift his sights. Because the world will not wait for Andy to get his act together.”