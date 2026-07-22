The Prime Minister announced plans worth more than £1 billion in his first 72 hours in office

Mrs Badenoch will set out her response to the fledgling Prime Minister’s cost-of-living policy blitz in a speech in central London on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham must “rule out tax rises to pay for his spending spree”, Kemi Badenoch is expected to say, after he spent his first days in office announcing measures to help cash-strapped households.

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Mrs Badenoch will say: “And our new Prime Minister’s big ideas are… £40 off energy bills for six months and £2 bus fares. “Don’t get me wrong: the cost of living is real. But the problems go way beyond bus fares and VAT on bills.” She will say: “Bus fares are expensive because fuel is expensive. Energy is expensive. Employment is expensive. Regulation is expensive. Government has made nearly everything more costly, and Andy Burnham’s answer is to cap one price and send the bill somewhere else. “But somewhere else is always someone else. A taxpayer. A business. A family. Someone will pay. And they will pay in higher taxes.” Mrs Badenoch will add: “Andy Burnham needs to rule out tax rises to pay for his spending spree.”

Andy Burnham announced a cap on single bus tickets at £2 during his first week in office. Picture: Alamy