Missing child, 5, found dead in water after disappearing from village
A missing five-year-old child has died after being found in a body of water in Worcestershire.
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West Mercia Police said officers had responded to reports of a missing child in Badsey on Wednesday evening.
The child was found unresponsive in the water and a short time later was pronounced dead.
The force said they were believed to have drowned in the "incredibly tragic incident".
Police said there was no third-party involvement in the death.
Officers said they would not be identifying the child's sex out of respect for the family.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called at 6:50pm, sending an ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.
A spokesperson said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a young child.
"Ambulance staff and police worked quickly to treat the patient, but sadly, it became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene."