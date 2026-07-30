A missing five-year-old child has died after being found in a body of water in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said officers had responded to reports of a missing child in Badsey on Wednesday evening.

The child was found unresponsive in the water and a short time later was pronounced dead.

The force said they were believed to have drowned in the "incredibly tragic incident".

Police said there was no third-party involvement in the death.

Officers said they would not be identifying the child's sex out of respect for the family.