The Government announced plans to increase defence spending by an additional £15 billion in Jun

By Rebecca Henrys

Defence spending in the UK “falls well short” of what is required, the chief executive of BAE Systems has warned.

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Dr Charles Woodburn described the current climate as “the most threatening time I’ve seen” and warned of the advances made by Russia before and during the war with Ukraine. The Government announced plans to increase defence spending by an additional £15 billion in June but then defence secretary John Healey resigned because of inadequate military funding. However, Dr Woodburn said the extra funding still “falls well short of what is needed to protect the country”. Read more: UK 'ready to defend itself' after Iran issues threat over RAF base use Read more: Houthis open new front on Iran war with attack on tankers near Saudi Arabia, as Trump calls conflict 'a skirmish'

Dr. Charles Woodburn, Group Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Image

“This is by far the most threatening time I’ve seen,” he said. “Even when I joined the company in 2016 I was amazed at what we saw Russian submarines doing, the cyber attacks. “I think that’s come a long way, sadly as a result of the Ukraine conflict we’re much more aware of the proximity of a hot war in Europe.” He said modern warfare had “changed quite profoundly” and described Russia and Ukraine as becoming “incredibly adept” at the use of drones and counter-drones. “It’s something that we now have to really understand and make sure that we’re able to provide the capabilities that can counter that and deter aggression,” he said.