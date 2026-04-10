The BBC "broke editorial standards" by broadcasting John Davidson's racial slur, but the Tourette's activist says the corporation didn't apologise to him directly

John Davidson and Robert Aramayo attending the BAFTA Film Nominees Party 2026. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Bafta has issued an "unreserved" apology to the Black and disability communities following the broadcast of a racial slur during this year’s film awards ceremony.

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John Davidson faced backlash after he was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindon were on stage during the pre-recorded Bafta awards ceremony in February. A film about Mr Davidson's life, "I Swear," won several awards, including leading actor for Robert Aramayo's portrayal of the activist. Later in the evening, Aramayo defended Davison, saying: "first of all, the tics are tics. He is ticking. We have to understand." Bafta said an independent review into the incident has since found “a number of structural weaknesses” in how the event was planned and managed. In a statement released on Friday, Bafta’s board of trustees said: “We apologise unreservedly to the Black community, for whom the racist language used carries real pain, brutality, and trauma; to the disability community, including people with Tourette Syndrome, for whom this incident has led to unfair judgement, stigma, and distress; and to all our members, guests at the ceremony and those watching at home.”

John Davidson attending the 79th BAFTA Award Ceremony. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

The trustees added that “what was supposed to be a moment of celebration was diminished and overshadowed” and said letters had been sent to those directly affected. Bafta said the review, carried out by RISE Associates, found weaknesses in the organisation’s planning, escalation procedures and crisis coordination arrangements, but no evidence of “malicious intent” by those involved in delivering the event. It said: “Our planning and processes have not kept pace with its diversity and inclusion goals. ”The organisation also acknowledged that it 'did not adequately anticipate or fully prepare for the impact of such an incident in a live event environment' and said its duty of care to everyone at the ceremony and watching at home fell short”. Bafta said it had accepted the findings in full and had already begun work on the recommendations, including changes to accessibility and inclusion planning, communication during live events, and internal culture.

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo backstage during the BAFTA Film Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

It comes days after the BBC apologised for the incident, but Mr Davidson hit out at the corporation on Friday for not reaching out to him directly. He said: "I have only had a written apology passed on to me by a third party. That says it all really, does it not?" In the wake of Mr Dawson's comments, a BBC Spokesperson told LBC: “The BBC was keen to get our apology to Mr Davidson as quickly as possible following the Baftas. "Unfortunately, we did not have contact details for Mr Davidson so we asked a mutual contact to pass our letter on.” Mr Davidson was left "mortified" by the incident and told the Daily Record "the stress and upset I have had to endure has been shocking." Since the incident Mr Davidson has questioned why more wasn't done to prevent any outbursts being broadcast. "There was a microphone right in front of me, and with hindsight I have to questions whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic." Mr Davidson told Variety he said at least 10 different offensive words during the ceremony, including calling host Alan Cumming a "paedophile" after he joked about Paddington Bear.

Alan Cumming hosted this year's BAFTAs. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy