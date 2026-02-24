BAFTA judge resigns over 'utterly unforgivable' handling of Tourette's racial slur as he blasts BBC over 'unabashed racism'
The outburst took place during Sunday night's BAFTA ceremony, with the BBC failing to edit the slur from the subsequent broadcast
A BAFTA judge has stepped down over what's been described as the 'utterly unforgivable' handling of a racial slur shouted during Sunday night's ceremony.
The N-word, shouted by a Tourette's activist John Davidson, was heard during the ceremony, while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage to present their award.
Judge Jonte Richardson, 54, has today announced he is to step down over the handling of the outburst, which took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.
Mr Richardson has chosen to withdraw from BAFTA's emerging talent judging panel in the wake of the body's handling of the incident, adding: "The BAFTA apology is considerably better than the BBC mumbled sidestepping".
Taking to LinkedIn, the award-winning writer, director and producer branded the UK film industry "unapologetically racist", explaining: "I cannot and will not contribute my time energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community."
It comes after the BBC was forced to apologise after airing the racial slur as part of the pre-recorded BAFTA awards show on Sunday night, with the corporation apologising for “any offence caused” by the slur.
Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Richardson wrote in the post: "After considerable soul-searching, I feel compelled to withdraw from the Bafta emerging talent judging panel.
"The organisation's handling of the unfortunate Tourette's N-Word incident last night at the awards was utterly unforgivable. I cannot and will not contribute my time energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community.
"This is particularly unfortunate given that this year's cohort boasts some incredible Black talent, especially one of my favourite shows of 2025 "Just Act Normal".
"However, when an organisation like Bafta, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the Black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behaviour."
In another post to the social media platform, the creative added: "But the fact that it took 24 hours and intense backlash to get here, suggests that despite it claims, BAFTA remains inherently unsafe for Black and Disabled people.
"I can almost guarantee the same production company and the same execs will still be in charge of next years awards.
"So claiming to ‘learn from this’ will inevitably be as performative as their desire for inclusion"
A film based on Davidson’s life, titled ‘I Swear’, won several awards during Sunday night’s show, including Brit Robert Aramayo winning leading actor for his portrayal of the activist.
Sinners’ stars Jordan and Lindo did not react to the involuntary tic, but the moment prompted fury online.
Viewers of the ceremony were quick to point out the BBC had two hours to edit the outburst from the broadcast before the ceremony was aired to millions around the world.
The incident saw BAFTA host Alan Cumming forced to issue an apology to BAFTA attendees after the outburst.
