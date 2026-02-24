A BAFTA judge has stepped down over what's been described as the 'utterly unforgivable' handling of a racial slur shouted during Sunday night's ceremony.

The N-word, shouted by a Tourette's activist John Davidson, was heard during the ceremony, while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage to present their award.

Judge Jonte Richardson, 54, has today announced he is to step down over the handling of the outburst, which took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Mr Richardson has chosen to withdraw from BAFTA's emerging talent judging panel in the wake of the body's handling of the incident, adding: "The BAFTA apology is considerably better than the BBC mumbled sidestepping".

Taking to LinkedIn, the award-winning writer, director and producer branded the UK film industry "unapologetically racist", explaining: "I cannot and will not contribute my time energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community."

It comes after the BBC was forced to apologise after airing the racial slur as part of the pre-recorded BAFTA awards show on Sunday night, with the corporation apologising for “any offence caused” by the slur.

Read more: Tourette syndrome campaigner 'deeply mortified' by his N-word interruption at BAFTAs

