Hamnet makes Bafta history as One Battle After Another scoops most nominations
Hamnet film is nominated for 11 Baftas - including best film, outstanding British film and best director for Chloe Zhao.
Irish actress Jessie Buckley has continued her awards season streak with a Bafta nomination for her role in Hamnet.
The film, helmed by Chloe Zhao, has broken the record for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11.
Buckley has proved unbeatable through the awards season so far for her performance as Shakespeare's wife Agnes Hathaway - historically known as Anne - in the big-screen adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of their young son.
The Irish actress has also been nominated for an Oscar and secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards.
The film is nominated for 11 Baftas - including best film, outstanding British film and best director for Zhao.
Paul Mescal, who plays Shakespeare, is nominated for best supporting actor, just days after he was snubbed by the Oscars, while co-star Emily Watson is nominated for best supporting actress.
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson's film about a washed-up revolutionary searching for his missing teenage daughter, leads the nominations with 14 nods, including best film, best director and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.
Chase Infiniti is nominated for best actress in the same film, despite her snub by the Academy, while Teyana Taylor is nominated for best supporting actress and both Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro are nominated for best supporting actor.
Sinners, Ryan Coogler's historical crime drama turned horror, is the second-most nominated film with 13 nods.
Starring Michael B Jordan as twins, it made history as the first film to have 16 Oscar nominations.
Jordan is nominated in the best actor category for his performance as Smoke and Stack Moore, twins who return to 1930s Mississippi to start a juke joint.
The film is also recognised in the best film category, as well as best director, and best supporting actress for British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku.
Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet as an ambitious table tennis player, ties with Hamnet with 11 nominations, including best actor, best film and best director for Josh Safdie.
There is also recognition for British films including I Swear, the real story of a man with Tourette's growing up in 1980s Scotland, which landed five nominations including outstanding British film, best actor for Robert Aramayo and best supporting actor for Peter Mullan.
Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, told the PA news agency the nominations reflect "an incredible breadth of storytelling", with "bold, unique takes and styles on display".
"There are some big subjects tackled, whether it's the ambiguity of activism, black identity, corruption, some really big subjects being tackled in very different ways... then films that are exquisite personal films, like Hamnet and I Swear."
Emily Stillman, chairwoman of the Bafta film committee, added: "It feels so much of this year's films are around human connectivity and human stories and particularly at a time like this, it promotes kindness and thought about the human relationship, and that is particularly important with what is going on in the world right now."
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Best film not in the English language
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best animated film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Best director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best original screenplay
I Swear – Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion – Harry Lighton
Best leading actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best leading actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best supporting actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best costume design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best make up & hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best original score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Best special visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus