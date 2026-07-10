The Top Boy actor said he is “looking forward to getting back to doing the work he loves” after being cleared

Bafta-winning actor Micheal Ward has been cleared of raping a woman in the back of a Mercedes after meeting her outside a new year party. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Bafta-winning actor Micheal Ward has been cleared of raping a woman in the back of a Mercedes after meeting her outside a new year party.

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The star, 28, denied assaulting the woman in his friend’s car in 2023, saying their encounter had been consensual and they were “having a great time”. The woman had told Ward’s trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, she felt “numb” and “scared”, remembered “wanting it all to be over” and that “I didn’t really feel like I had a choice”. On Friday the jury unanimously found Ward not guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against the woman on January 2 2023. Ward stood quietly in the dock and held his hand to his mouth as the jury foreman slowly announced he was not guilty to each of the charges. Outside court, the Top Boy actor’s solicitor, Humzah Ilyas, said on his behalf he was “looking forward to getting back to doing the work he loves” after being cleared of rape, adding that victims of sexual assault “deserve to be heard, treated with compassion, and have their allegations taken seriously”. Read more: YouTuber ejected from Top Boy star’s rape trial over ‘inappropriate’ viral clips Read more: Brothers jailed for killing man 'for fun' during spree of violence against men who they thought were gay

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court to face charges in 2025. Picture: PA

Some in the public gallery, which had been packed with family and friends during every day of the trial, held back tears as the verdicts were announced. The jury took five hours and 25 minutes to reach the verdict. Ward then burst in to tears and leaned heavily on his defence lawyer as she helped him out of the room. The court heard Ward came from humble beginnings in London’s east end, and was raised in a female-led family after his father died in a car crash when he was two years old. He found fame with a breakout role in the critically acclaimed Top Boy drama series, won the Bafta rising star honour in 2020 and grafted to gain big screen success alongside star names. Ward, of Silvertown, east London, met his accuser who was with her friends outside the “all-white” party for around 250 people in Gants Hill, east London.

Mr Ward starred in the 2025 film Eddington alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Luke Grimes. Picture: Alamy

He had enjoyed Christmas with his close-knit family and the celebration was during a break in his busy schedule which included work in Italy and promotion for his soon-to-be released film. Ward told the court he and the woman flirted, had foreplay, enjoyed “passionate” kisses, and that an intimate act between them would not have happened if she did not want it. She was confident and “very cute” he said, adding: “We had a mutual attraction with each other. We engaged in consensual sex, had a great time and she was actively participating in what we were doing all the time.” Ward recalled having a “quite flirty” conversation with the woman who accepted she was flattered when he asked for her Snapchat details. Ward told the jury: “I could tell there was interest there – from her eye contact and the way she was speaking.” He thought he saw her “once or twice” at the party and got a “great vibe from her” via the “nice” and “flirty” chat they had. As the party ended he unexpectedly got a message from her saying she was waiting by a car.

The actor won the Bafta rising star honour in 2020. Picture: Alamy

The court heard the pair kissed and hugged in a Mercedes outside the party, and later had an intimate encounter in another Mercedes outside an after party event. He asked her to go into the back seat which she did. The car door was unlocked, she gave no indication she wanted to leave as they kissed again and became involved in a “developing situation,” Ward said. He also told the court: “I really feel that she wanted to be there. She never mentioned anything about wanting to leave.” Ward recalled the woman said her friends were waiting and added: “Everything was progressing in a natural, hot way and we were just enjoying it.” He said he did not force her and they kissed, hugged, had a conversation before she left. Before the woman went to the party she Googled Ward and sent those pictures to her friend, the court heard. Prosecutor Tracy Ayling KC noted the woman admitted she thinks Ward is “attractive” and “does not deny that what happened in the first car was consensual”.

The jury took five hours and 25 minutes to reach the verdict. Picture: PA