Alan Cumming arriving at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Bafta host Alan Cumming has issued an apology and said "we were all let down" after a racial slur was broadcast to millions during the show.

The actor and Celebrity Traitors host said the headline-making Bafta award ceremony was “trauma triggering” in his first statement since the incident. During the ceremony in London, while Sinners stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting the special visual effects award, Scottish campaigner John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, shouted a racial slur, which was broadcast on the BBC. Commenting for the first time, the Scottish star, 61, who hosted the ceremony, wrote on Instagram: “It’s now a week since I hosted the Baftas. Read more: ‘Too many incidents’ at BBC, says Culture Secretary in wake of BAFTA racial slur broadcast

“What should have been an evening celebrating creativity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering shitshow.“I’m so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt hearing that word echoed round the world.” During the broadcast, Cumming apologised for the language viewers may have heard, and in the aftermath the BBC apologised for not editing it out and said its executive complaints unit would complete a “fast-tracked investigation” into the incident. Davidson was at the Baftas representing the film I Swear, which tells the story of his life with the condition, which he developed when he was 12. He has described feeling “mortified” by what happened and said in an interview with Variety that the BBC should have “worked harder” to ensure his racial slur was not broadcast. Cumming, who also hosts the US version of The Traitors, continued: “I’m so sorry the Tourette’s community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition.