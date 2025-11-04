Papo's Bagels hit top spot for worldwide orders on the takeaway app

‘Classic’ Papo’s Bagel named Deliveroo’s most popular order for 2025. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A family-owned bagel shop in London has been ranked as Deliveroo's most popular order in 2025.

The Classic Bagel from London-based Papo's Bagels was the most ordered takeaway on Deliveroo this year with its Classic option, which combines smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced red onion, tomatoes and capers. The business, founded by husband-and-wife duo Georgia Fenwick-Gomez and Gabe "Papo" Gomez, beat restaurant giants and international chains to take the top spot. Initially a lockdown venture, the New York-style business grew from home-based deliveries to operating from a commercial kitchen. Read more: Princes Group valued at £1.16bn as food firm launches London float Read more: Ryanair’s profits soar after airfare hikes and early Boeing deliveries

It now attracts lengthy queues at their bricks-and-mortar store in Dalston. Papo's Bagels said: "Winning Deliveroo’s top-trending dish of the year is honestly a crazy honour. We had a simple desire to bring a taste of home – New York City – to London, and The Classic is a classic for a reason. Thank you!" Deliveroo said the firm's success "highlights how authentic, locally-run establishments can capture the appetite and love of a nation for new and trending dishes." The Dirty Meal Deal from Reading burger restaurant 7Bone was the UK's second most popular order followed by the Ultimate Combo from London sandwich shop Crunch. But it was not just takeaway meals that made the top ten deliveries list, with Jason's Sourdough bread from Morrisons in Manchester and blueberries from Co-op in London reaching the fourth and ninth spots respectively. Each year, the report charts the most popular and fastest rising delivery trends across nine global markets including the UK.

