Around 500 original artworks will go under the hammer after being uncovered at the artist's home

Bagpuss was one of Peter Firmin's most iconic creations. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

Around 500 artworks by Bagpuss and Basil Brush creator Peter Firmin are going up for auction after being uncovered in his home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The artist and puppet maker – who died aged 89 in 2018 – co-created several popular children’s TV programmes, which also included The Saga Of Noggin The Nog, Ivor The Engine, The Clangers, and Pogles’ Wood. Hundreds of Firmin’s original artworks have been discovered at his home in Kent and will be auctioned on July 31 and August 1 at The Canterbury Auction Galleries in a live, online-only auction.

Peter Firmin with some of his creations. Picture: PA

Read More: Bagpuss reawakens: Classic children's TV cat to return in new big screen adventure The pieces include original watercolours and pen drawings of his famous characters, storyboards from books and TV shows and rare, collectible toys and games – as well as Firmin’s personal art, mainly linocuts and engravings. They were found while his family farmhouse and outbuildings were being cleared for sale. Katy Firmin, the fourth of Firmin’s six daughters, said: “My family have lived here in Blean since 1959 and when opening various cupboards have found things we simply didn’t know existed.” She continued: “It’s an emotional wrench. “But there are just so many things, he never threw anything away. “The six of us have all kept things that we particularly love but it’s time to share the rest. “People have such fond memories of characters like Bagpuss and now they have the chance to own a little bit of their childhood.” The auction is being held by The Canterbury Auction Galleries, which has called the items a “treasure trove” and said it is the largest collection of Firmin’s work to ever come up for auction. It said some of the highlights of the sale include Firmin’s hand-painted illustrations, on which changes and corrections he made along the way can be seen.

Peter Firmin and Bagpuss. Picture: PA