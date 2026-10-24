Pictured: Brit mother who drowned in Bahamas after 'trying to save her children who were swept out to sea' while snorkelling
Leanne, 36, was at the tourist hotspot of Bimini when her sons were carried away by a strong current while snorkelling.
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A British mother has been pictured after she drowned in the Bahamas after trying to save her two children who were swept out to sea while snorkelling.
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Leanne Gregory, 36, was at the tourist hotspot of Bimini when her sons were carried away by a strong current.
She was pulled from the water by witnesses who attempted to resuscitate her before being rushed to a nearby clinic, local media have reported.
But despite the best efforts of medics, she was declared dead by medics on Wednesday morning.
Her two boys were safely rescued from the water by emergency services.
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Speaking to The Telegraph, the boys’ grandma Mrs Jones said: "It is devastating. Leanne drowned trying to save her two boys who got into trouble in choppy waters.
She said: “Nathan tried to save her, by giving her the kiss of life. Sadly, it was too late.”The husband’s dad and brother are flying out to support the family, according to Nathan’s nephew Gail Parker.
She added: “Nathan tried to save her, by giving her the kiss of life. Sadly, it was too late.”
Mr Gregory's dad and brother are flying out to support the family, according to his nephew Gail Parker.
Local and owner of L&A Water Taxi, Linty Stuart, told ZNS that he was captaining a boat when he saw two boys and a woman in the water.
He said that bystanders were able to pull the sibling from the water but that strong currents made it difficult for them to reach the woman.
The witness described moving the boat to a "calm section" of water before spotting the woman "face down".
The ship's first mate, Jason Saunders tried to perform CPR before medics arrived, according to Mr Stuart.
Mr Saunders said: "It's scary. We tried, it's sad."
One witness added: "Both children were rescued, I was there for all of it. She's a hero.
"Also pray for her husband. He went out to save the other boy but a bystander was able to get him.
"It was truly terrible and nobody's fault. Just two boys who were eager to get in the water and then things went crazy fast. Two of the best parents I've ever seen in my entire life."
The Royal Bahamas Police Force said: "On Tuesday, 20th October, 2026, police on the island of Bimini launched an investigation into the sudden death of a 36-year-old British woman.
"According to the preliminary report, shortly after 10am, officers at the Alice Town Police Station received information that a female was unresponsive at the North Bimini Ferry Dock.
"Officers responded and, upon arrival, learned that the woman had been transported to the local clinic for medical attention, where she was subsequently pronounced dead by a local doctor despite efforts to save her life."