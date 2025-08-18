An American tourist was airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked by a shark in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon.

The 63-year-old was spearfishing on the island of Abaco, near the Big Grand Cay, when he was attacked by a shark and sustained 'severe injuries'.

He was airlifted to a hospital in the United States for additional treatment after he was initially treated at a local clinic on the island.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force responded to the incident shortly after 1pm.

It comes after two American tourists died on Friday after drowning at a 'private tourist destination' on Grand Bahama island.

A 79-year-old man had become unresponsive while snorkelling at a beach at Celebration Cay, a lifeguard had assisted from the water and performed CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead.

A 74-year-old woman on a commercial vessel was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. She was assisted by a lifeguard who performed CPR, but she was also pronounced deceased.