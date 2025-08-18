Tourist airlifted to hospital with 'severe injuries' following vicious shark attack off luxury holiday island
An American tourist was airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked by a shark in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon.
The 63-year-old was spearfishing on the island of Abaco, near the Big Grand Cay, when he was attacked by a shark and sustained 'severe injuries'.
He was airlifted to a hospital in the United States for additional treatment after he was initially treated at a local clinic on the island.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force responded to the incident shortly after 1pm.
It comes after two American tourists died on Friday after drowning at a 'private tourist destination' on Grand Bahama island.
A 79-year-old man had become unresponsive while snorkelling at a beach at Celebration Cay, a lifeguard had assisted from the water and performed CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead.
A 74-year-old woman on a commercial vessel was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. She was assisted by a lifeguard who performed CPR, but she was also pronounced deceased.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force said: "An autopsy will be performed on both victims to assist with determining the exact cause of death.
"The investigation continues in both matters."
The US State Department issued a level two travel advisory for the Bahamas in March, which advised tourists to "stay alert for sharks" when visiting beaches.
"Shark attacks have led to serious injuries and death," it added.