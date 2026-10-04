The race at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia was overshadowed by embarrassing and unprecedented scenes when this season’s new cars effectively failed to work in the wet

The rain causing all the drivers some problems with Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari HP feeling it. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Formula One’s lawmakers have vowed to launch a full investigation into the rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix which Lewis Hamilton likened to a “Lego race” after multiple cars broke down with software problems.

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Max Verstappen navigated his way through the chaos to claim his first triumph of the year. Kimi Antonelli took second with Lewis Hamilton completing a fine comeback drive from 18th to the final spot on the podium. George Russell retired from third with an engine issue to leave his world championship dream all but over. However, the race at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia was overshadowed by embarrassing and unprecedented scenes when this season’s new cars – which have already faced stern criticism – effectively failed to work in the wet. Forty minutes after the initial getaway was already pushed back following a deluge of rain, F1 bosses had to abandon the start when a number of drivers, including Verstappen and Hamilton, were struck by gremlins – directly linked to the controversial 50-50 split between combustion and battery power – on the formation lap, and could not get their cars to operate. Read More: Formula One set to make late call over whether season can end in Middle East Read More: 'Not how a sport should be run' says Lando Norris in cutting criticism of Formula One bosses

The track at Sepang. Picture: Alamy

Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing) on the podium after the race . Picture: Alamy

Pole-sitter Verstappen was the first to complain that he could not accelerate. His crawling pace had a knock-on effect. Hamilton, running behind Verstappen, then hit trouble in his Ferrari. “I am pressing the throttle, and nothing is happening,” said Hamilton before stopping at the side of the track. A whole host of other drivers were also struggling to keep their engines running in the first meaningful wet running for this generation of car. Verstappen, who has threatened to quit the sport because of his disdain of the new regulations, was eventually able to get up to speed. He laughed and shook his head upon seeing some of the cars parked at the side of the track. “Look at this,” he said over the radio.

Alpine F1 Team under heavy rain in Sepang. Picture: Alamy