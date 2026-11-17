The reported attacks in Bahrain - which is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet - come amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran

Iranian pedestrians cross the street past a billboard that reads, 'We will kill Trump' referring to the US President, at Enghelab Square in Tehran on November 16. Picture: ATTA KENARE/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian air attacks on Tuesday, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in the kingdom with drones.

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The Guards said the attack was in response to what they described as continued violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. The reported attacks in Bahrain - which is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet - come amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28 and has spread across the region. Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain warned of an unspecified threat and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe location. On Sunday, Bahrain said its air defences had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. Read more: Forensic expert says Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death was homicide, not suicide Read more: David Cameron calls on Andy Burnham to cut welfare and use the savings to fund defence

Tehran said it had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar system at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in retaliation for what it described as hostile US actions. Oman and Iran have discussed safeguarding maritime corridors and ensuring the smooth flow of global shipping and trade, the Omani foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continued to be disrupted. The talks took place during a visit by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Oman, which holds the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global energy, and has played a role as a mediator in the crisis that broke out when the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Araqchi and Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi talked about revitalising channels for dialogue and negotiation to prevent escalations.

An Iranian man rides his Vespa scooter past an anti-American and Israel banner that reads, 'We will kill Trump' referring to the US President, at Enghelab Square in Tehran. Picture: ATTA KENARE/Getty

"These efforts aim to expand areas of mutual understanding among the concerned parties and prevent the widening of the crisis and its repercussions," the ministry said. Attacks on tankers in the strait have increased as Tehran continues to disrupt shipping in the vital waterway while Washington maintains a naval blockade on Iran in response. The Strait of Hormuz carried one-fifth of global energy supplies before the conflict and remains a sticking point in negotiations aimed at ending the nine-month-old war. Iran attacked ship navigation systems on the Omani island of Didamar in the strait last week, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.