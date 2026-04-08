Channel 4 said it did "not believe it would be appropriate" to air the episode starring Mills after allegations of sexual offences

Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC after allegations of sexual offences. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Channel 4 will not air a celebrity episode of The Great British Bake Off starring Scott Mills.

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The Radio 2 presenter was sacked by the BBC last month over allegations of sexual offences. Mills, 53, had already filmed The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer and was due to appear alongside singer Rag'n'Bone Man, DJ Edith Bowman and JLS star Aston Merrygold. Channel 4 said it had "carefully considered the circumstances" and made the decision "not to air" the episode. It said: "Acknowledging the seriousness of the accusations that have been made against Scott, we don't believe it would be appropriate to air the episode at this time." "An alternative episode of Celebrity GBBO will go out in its place." Read more: Scott Mills 'stepping back' from ambassador role at UK's largest MS charity Read more: BBC knew about Scott Mills investigation in 2017 and sacked him in light of 'new information'

Scott Mills is accused of sexual offences which are reported to have taken place between 1997-2000 . Picture: Alamy

It comes after the DJ was dropped from the line-up for two upcoming concerts by Irish band Boyzone in June. Mills was due to perform as the "special guest DJ" but has since been removed from the bill although it is not clear whether he was removed or made the decision himself. He also stepped back from his role as an ambassador for MS Society UK, a multiple sclerosis charity, in wake of the allegations. The allegations against Mills are reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000 when the presenter was in his twenties. He joined Radio 1 as a presenter in 1998. In 2018 the police questioned the presenter over allegations of historic sexual offences against a teenage boy but closed the investigation in 2019 due to a lack of evidence. The BBC sacked the presenter in March 2026, stating "new information" about his actions had recently come to light. Read more: Scott Mills breaks silence in wake of BBC sacking as he addresses sexual offences allegations | LBC

MS Society is the UK's largest charity for people affected by multiple sclerosis. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy