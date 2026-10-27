The rush follows the launch of the Government’s Be Ready campaign, which advises households to keep a three-day supply of long-life food and drinking water at home

The UK government has urged all households to stock up on 3 days worth of ready-to-eat food and bottled water per person, in case of disruption to power and water. Picture: Anna Watson/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Bottled water, baked beans and batteries are selling out at some supermarkets after Britons were urged to prepare for short-term disruption to essential services.

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The rush follows the launch of the Government’s Be Ready campaign, which advises households to keep a three-day supply of long-life food, drinking water and basic emergency equipment at home. Shoppers using Ocado found several essentials unavailable shortly after the announcement, including bottled water, batteries and baked beans. Some soup ranges were also listed as out of stock, alongside brands of bottled water including Volvic, Highland Spring and Brecon Carreg. An Ocado spokesperson said demand had risen over the weekend and the retailer was working with supply chain partners to restore availability. Read more: Streeting urges households to stockpile as UK faces threat from 'increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks' Read more: Streeting 'right' to urge households to stockpile essentials amid 'everyday threats to British infrastructure', says David Miliband

For everyone doubting me. Here’s Ocado large/multi pack still water. All out of stock for order next week. pic.twitter.com/j5bzY26y0o — Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) October 24, 2026

Iceland said sales of tinned products rose by 40% over the weekend, with bottled water also proving particularly popular. A spokesman said: “It’s clear consumers have listened to the Government’s message.” The retailer said its supplies remained healthy. Meanwhile, Robert Dyas reported a 160% increase in radio sales compared with the previous week. Maplin managing director Ollie Marshall said shoppers had quickly turned to practical items including torches, wind-up radios and power banks. He said: “Within hours of the Be Ready announcement, we saw people reach for the basics. “Torch sales nearly quadrupled and radio sales almost doubled in three days.”

The campaign has asked people to be prepared to cope independently for up to three days if services are temporarily disrupted by events such as severe weather, flooding, power cuts or cyber attacks. Guidance includes keeping around nine litres of water per person, food which does not need cooking, a torch, batteries, a radio and warm blankets. Families are also being advised to consider supplies such as baby formula, nappies, medicines and pet food. The Government has stressed the advice is not a warning of an imminent threat, but part of a wider resilience plan intended to help households deal with everyday emergencies.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Defence. Picture: Uwe Deffner/Alamy