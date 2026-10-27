Baked beans, water and batteries fly off supermarket shelves as Britain rushes to stockpile emergency kit
The rush follows the launch of the Government’s Be Ready campaign, which advises households to keep a three-day supply of long-life food and drinking water at home
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Bottled water, baked beans and batteries are selling out at some supermarkets after Britons were urged to prepare for short-term disruption to essential services.
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The rush follows the launch of the Government’s Be Ready campaign, which advises households to keep a three-day supply of long-life food, drinking water and basic emergency equipment at home.
Shoppers using Ocado found several essentials unavailable shortly after the announcement, including bottled water, batteries and baked beans.
Some soup ranges were also listed as out of stock, alongside brands of bottled water including Volvic, Highland Spring and Brecon Carreg.
An Ocado spokesperson said demand had risen over the weekend and the retailer was working with supply chain partners to restore availability.
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For everyone doubting me. Here’s Ocado large/multi pack still water. All out of stock for order next week. pic.twitter.com/j5bzY26y0o— Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) October 24, 2026
Iceland said sales of tinned products rose by 40% over the weekend, with bottled water also proving particularly popular.
A spokesman said: “It’s clear consumers have listened to the Government’s message.”
The retailer said its supplies remained healthy.
Meanwhile, Robert Dyas reported a 160% increase in radio sales compared with the previous week.
Maplin managing director Ollie Marshall said shoppers had quickly turned to practical items including torches, wind-up radios and power banks.
He said: “Within hours of the Be Ready announcement, we saw people reach for the basics.
“Torch sales nearly quadrupled and radio sales almost doubled in three days.”
The campaign has asked people to be prepared to cope independently for up to three days if services are temporarily disrupted by events such as severe weather, flooding, power cuts or cyber attacks.
Guidance includes keeping around nine litres of water per person, food which does not need cooking, a torch, batteries, a radio and warm blankets.
Families are also being advised to consider supplies such as baby formula, nappies, medicines and pet food.
The Government has stressed the advice is not a warning of an imminent threat, but part of a wider resilience plan intended to help households deal with everyday emergencies.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said it was “encouraging” that people were taking practical steps.
He said keeping a few basic items at home could help households cope with disruption caused by “flooding, power cuts or burst pipes”.
The scheme also urges eligible people to sign up to the Priority Services Register, which allows energy, water and gas suppliers to identify customers who may need extra support during an emergency.
Ministers have urged the public to remain “alert but not alarmed”, as retailers move to replenish shelves.