Bakery fined £333,333 after worker breaks arm in sausage roll conveyor belt
A baked goods manufacturer has been fined £333,333 after a worker suffered multiple fractures, including a broken arm when it became entangled in a sausage roll conveyor line.
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Ribeca Jesuthasan was working for David Wood Baking Limited at the company’s food manufacturing plant in Sheerness, Kent, on December 1, 2023, when horror struck.
The worker was cleaning a sausage roll production line when her arm was pulled into the rotating roller, leaving her with multiple fractures.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that David Wood Baking Limited had failed to prevent access to the rotating parts of the sausage roll conveyor line.
The manufacturer later pleaded guilty after failing in its legal duty to take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery.
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The firm was fined £333,333 and ordered to pay £7644 in costs at Medway Court on 1 September 2026.
HSE inspector Delcina Burden said: “Too many workers are seriously injured every year as a result of contact with dangerous parts of machinery due to inadequate or absent guarding.
“If simple measures had been taken, this incident could have been avoided.
“The sentence handed down by the court in this case should demonstrate that the courts and HSE take breaches of health and safety law seriously.
“We will not hesitate to take action against companies that fail to do all they can to keep people safe.”