A baked goods manufacturer has been fined £333,333 after a worker suffered multiple fractures, including a broken arm when it became entangled in a sausage roll conveyor line.

Ribeca Jesuthasan was working for David Wood Baking Limited at the company’s food manufacturing plant in Sheerness, Kent, on December 1, 2023, when horror struck.

The worker was cleaning a sausage roll production line when her arm was pulled into the rotating roller, leaving her with multiple fractures.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that David Wood Baking Limited had failed to prevent access to the rotating parts of the sausage roll conveyor line.

The manufacturer later pleaded guilty after failing in its legal duty to take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery.

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