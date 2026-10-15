Just one month into the face covering restrictions, Nottinghamshire Police say more than 1,000 arrests have been made

A ban on face coverings has led to youth crime being slashed by 40 per cent. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One month in – how the facial covering restriction is working in Nottingham city centre

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Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Council began enforcing face covering restrictions on September 15 after consulting local residents, shoppers and businesses in the city centre. Now, four weeks on from the ban's introduction, preliminary results suggest the crackdown is working. Superintendent Chris Pearson from Nottinghamshire Police told LBC News the deterrent has led to a 40% reduction in youth-related crime, with more than 1,000 arrests made. "We know, for example, that young people have worn balaclavas in the city centre purely to throw things at members of the public from building roofs," Superintendent Pearson told LBC. "So, you know, we're hoping to really disrupt that behaviour, bring it to a complete stop in fact, and actually deal with those individuals who are doing it in the first place. And, you know, Read more: Mother of Henry Nowak's killer 'to be released early from prison'- as Home Office considers deportation Read more: Council worker ordered to pay £20k after accepting second job at British Gas while on 'sick leave' before being caught out after starring in promo video

"if we wanted to see the impact of that, I think a 40 per cent reduction in youth-related antisocial behaviour since we started Operation Reclaim shows that we're going in the right direction." The force says the measure is not a blanket ban on face coverings, with restrictions only enforced when officers reasonably believe an individual is using a face covering in connection with crime or anti-social behaviour. "We've made over 1,000 arrests in total, which I'm incredibly proud of. And, you know, that's not in relation to balaclavas or anything," Superintendent Pearson continued. "That's generally for retail crime, violence, drug dealing, that type of thing. So the message, I hope, is getting out there. If you are committing crime in our city centre, we will catch you. "And I'm really pleased to see that the figures that we have as a police service and indeed within our partnership with the City Council is showing that we're going in the right direction."

The ban has led to a 40% reduction in youth crime. Picture: theodore liasi/Alamy

Clear exemptions will protect people who wear face coverings for legitimate reasons including religious, health, medical or work needs. More than 40 young people are now on our police watchlist – with eight people currently banned from the city centre for wearing a face covering to commit crime.