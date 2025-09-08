Bali cab drivers flog illegal cockfighting to unsuspecting tourists
Foreign tourists are being drawn to brutal cockfighting matches in Bali, where frightened roosters are forced to fight as part of illegal blood sport gambling operations.
Listen to this article
Disturbing video footage from a PETA Asia investigation into the sport shows roosters with razors strapped to their feet fighting to the death in front of cheering crowds.
Local cab drivers are being accused of promoting the violent spectacles to unsuspecting tourists who are looking for local cultural experiences. Instead, they are unknowingly contributing to an illegal industry.
Gambling plays a central role in cockfighting matches with large sums of money exchanging hands as bets are placed on which rooster spectators think will survive the fight.
The government of Indonesia has strict laws prohibiting gambling, with severe penalties outlined in Article 303 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).
Punishment includes up to 10 years of imprisonment and heavy fines for those caught participating in or organising illegal gambling activities.
Read More: UK given stark warning over uncontrolled disease ravaging farms - as thousands of animals killed
Read More: Tory peer criticises ‘fatuous actresses’ who buy dogs with health conditions
According to animal rights campaigners the birds are confined to small baskets, away from sunlight, unable to forage, and strapped with weights to build their muscles.
Before a fight, many are mutilated with feathers being pulled out and combs hacked off with shears.
Those who do survive a fight often come away with punctured lungs, broken bones and gouged eyes. Injuries are rarely treated.
PETA warns travellers to stay far away from the matches, and if they're invited to attend a cockfight, report it to the local authorities.