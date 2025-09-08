Foreign tourists are being drawn to brutal cockfighting matches in Bali, where frightened roosters are forced to fight as part of illegal blood sport gambling operations.

Disturbing video footage from a PETA Asia investigation into the sport shows roosters with razors strapped to their feet fighting to the death in front of cheering crowds.

Local cab drivers are being accused of promoting the violent spectacles to unsuspecting tourists who are looking for local cultural experiences. Instead, they are unknowingly contributing to an illegal industry.

Gambling plays a central role in cockfighting matches with large sums of money exchanging hands as bets are placed on which rooster spectators think will survive the fight.

The government of Indonesia has strict laws prohibiting gambling, with severe penalties outlined in Article 303 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).

Punishment includes up to 10 years of imprisonment and heavy fines for those caught participating in or organising illegal gambling activities.

Read More: UK given stark warning over uncontrolled disease ravaging farms - as thousands of animals killed

Read More: Tory peer criticises ‘fatuous actresses’ who buy dogs with health conditions