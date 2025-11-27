Ballet Shoes is a children’s book first published in 1936 - despite a few edits, it still stands the test of time today.

It follows three girls, who are unrelated by birth. Instead they are connected through their madcap great uncle Matthew, with the nickname Gum.

Gum, who spends a lot of time going on crazy adventures, goes missing for 12 years, leaving the children with orphan Sylvia.

We watch the children grow up and discover their ambitions, all with the help of the tenants who live in the house. One is a car enthusiast, another is a doctor and the third is a dancer. Each picks up one of the sisters and encourages them to develop their skills.

They become stars of the stage and screen and bring money into their struggling family.

The team on stage are young dancers themselves - they mingled with the crowd before the show, with children in their own fluffy dresses starstruck by the dancers.