PSG's Ousmane Dembele has won the men's Ballon d'Or 2025 in Paris - as England's European champion Lionesses took several top gongs. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The French winger, 28, was named men's player of the year after winning the Champions League for the first time with the Parisiens in May. Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, 27, won the 2025 Ballon d'Or Feminin for best women's player - her third consecutive win. England's Lionesses were well-represented at the ceremony in Paris after securing their second consecutive European Championships win in Switzerland. Five of the Euros-winning side featured in the top ten rankings of women's players with Sarina Wiegman and Hannah Hampton both taking home individual gongs. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah placed 4th in the men's rankings for his Premier League title-winning efforts - behind Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (2nd) and PSG's Vitinha (3rd).

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for best women's player - her third consecutive win. Picture: Alamy

Legendary Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman won the women's Johan Cryuff Trophy for manager of the year after steering England to Euro 2025 glory. The success was the first time a senior England team has lifted a major trophy abroad. "What an honour to get this award after an insane summer," Wiegman said while accepting the award. Read More: Emirates draw sees Arsenal and Man City’s title hopes take a hit Read More: Chelsea Women wear 'blood-stained shorts' in campaign to break period stigma in sport

England boss Sarina Wiegman won the women's Johan Cryuff Trophy for manager of the year. Picture: Getty

The experienced coach added: "I would like to thank the players, the staff, the FA and my family for the hard work, trust and unconditional support I got from them. Without you I would not be standing here. "The women's game has grown so far, we have broken records. I would also like to thank Switzerland for organising the Euros because it was absolutely insane. "This is not just a personal honour. I see it as a recognition of the women's game and of our journey because we have come so far." Chelsea's Hannah Hampton, the Lionesses first-choice goalkeeper, took the women's Yachine Trophy for best goalkeeper after a sterling season for both club and country.

Chelsea's Hannah Hampton, Lionesses first-choice goalkeeper, took the women's Yachine Trophy for best goalkeeper after a sterling season for club and country. Picture: Alamy

After receiving the gong, Hannah said: "I don't think this award is an achievement for me, it's an achievement for women's goalkeeping. "I stand on the shoulders of so many great goalkeepers of the past. Sitting alongside my fellow nominees, it's an honour to be part of such an incredible group." Hampton also placed 10th in the overall women's Ballon d'Or rankings - one of five Lionesses ranked in the top 10. The highest-ranked English woman in the Ballon d'Or Feminin was Arsenal's Alessia Russo, who was named the third best female player in the world.

Arsenal's Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty for the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final against Spain, was ranked fifth. Picture: Getty

Arsenal's Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty for the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final shootout against Spain, was ranked fifth. Arsenal and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson was ranked 7th best after she guided both club and country to European glory last season. Chelsea's imperious right-back Lucy Bronze clinched 9th in the rankings. Lionesses starlet Michelle Agyemang placed third in the rankings for women's young player of the year - the Kopa Trophy. Chelsea's Cole Palmer placed 8th in the men's Ballon d'Or rankings - the highest-ranked male English player.

Manchester City's new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was named men's goalkeeper of the year for his performances with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Picture: Alamy

After winning the UEFA Women's Champions League last season, Arsenal were named Women's Club of the Year, beating out unbeaten Women's Super League champions Chelsea to the gong. Manchester City's new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was named men's goalkeeper of the year for his performances with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Italian shot-stopper won the 2025 UEFA Champions League for the Parisiens, who picked up the Men's Club of the Year Award.

Arsenal's big-money signing Victor Gyokeres also took home a top prize - having won the Gerd Muller Trophy for best striker. Picture: Alamy

Arsenal's big-money signing Victor Gyokeres also took home a top prize - having won the Gerd Muller Trophy for best striker after scoring an incredible 39 league goals in 33 games for Sporting Lisbon. The Swede made a £55million move to the Emirates during the summer. Curiously, despite the ceremony being in Paris, many PSG players were not present at the event.

