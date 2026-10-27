The England captain and Bayern Munich striker became the first English winner in 25 years.

Downing Street has hinted Ballon D'Or winner Harry Kane could be in the running for a knighthood. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Downing Street has hinted that Harry Kane could be in the running for a knighthood after the “extraordinary achievement” of winning the Ballon d’Or.

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The England captain and Bayern Munich player became the first English winner in 25 years in a glitzy ceremony at the London Palladium on Monday night. The award crowns the striker as the best individual player in global men’s football. He beat rivals Spain's Lamine Yamal, France's Kylian Mbappe, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Norway's Erling Haaland to the award. Following his stunning victory, Prime Minister Andy Burnham offered his congratulations to the striker. A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The PM would like to congratulate Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d’Or.

Harry Kane at the ceremony. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/Getty

“To be the first Englishman to win it in 25 years is an extraordinary achievement, and what a moment to do it here at home. “Seventy years after Sir Stanley Matthews won the inaugural award, it caps a remarkable season and Harry continues to set a brilliant example to young players across the country, and the PM knows the whole nation will be incredibly proud of him. “And, hopefully, there’s another trophy to celebrate with England before too long.” She was also asked whether the Prime Minister would like to see the player knighted. “On your question about a knighthood, I think everyone would agree, Harry Kane has given an enormous amount to English football, and this is a very special moment for him in the country, but, as ever, I’m not going to pre-empt the honours process,” the spokeswoman said. Read more: Tottenham striker Richarlison handed fine after running red light in £60k sportscar Read more: Michael Carrick to keep Man Utd job for trip to Chelsea - but needs to fix poor form

Michael Owen was the last player from England to receive the prestigious individual accolade in 2001, but Kane’s incredible 73-goal haul last season for club and country earned him the award from French magazine France Football. He followed in the footsteps of Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen as a Ballon d’Or winner from England.

England's soccer player Harry Kane and Spain's Alexia Putellas win the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy