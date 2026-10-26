Harry Kane and other stars on the shortlist were accidentally announced as the winners of the 2026 Ballon d'Or after articles claiming they secured the prestigious football prize were published by mistake.

Read more: Harry Kane agrees new deal in principle with Bayern Munich until 2029

The article about Yamal said he had become the youngest winner in the award's 70-year history.

The piece was published shortly after 5.17pm, sparking mass confusion ahead of Monday night’s awards ceremony at London's Palladium Theatre.

“A record-breaking welter of league and cup goals in 2025/26 has propelled Harry Kane to Ballon d’Or success,” read the story on the official website of the prestigious France Football prize.

One article, titled "Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or", highlighted the Bayern Munich star’s high goal-scoring tally in the 2025-26 campaign.

The huge blunder also saw Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe prematurely announced as “winners” in articles published on the award's official website.

Mbappé's article pointed to his consistency at the highest level for his wrongly announced win.

The pieces were later removed from the website by 5.40pm, but social media users still managed to take screenshots highlighting the huge error.

The real winner is expected to be announced between 9.30 to 10pm.

The awards, which were first created by French magazine France Football in 1956, have traditionally taken place in Paris, but will be hosted at Palladium Theatre to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the individual accolade.

Only four players from England have received the Ballon d’Or, but Kane’s haul of 73 goals for club and county during the 2025-26 campaign has him as the favourite for the award, but will face competition from Mbappe and Yamal.

Speaking after Kane scored in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday, the London-born England captain said: “I try not to think about it.

“Obviously it is hard not to. There are always rumours and stuff flying around so you try to stay away from it.

“I think my wife would prefer to know and my family.”

Even though Kane has consistently stayed coy over his prospects of following in the footsteps of Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen by being crowned the latest receipt of the Ballon d’Or, notable key figures in the sport have backed him to claim individual success in London, including England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Former England forward Gary Lineker backed Kane earlier this month, saying: “What Harry Kane has done is truly incredible. I would love to see him win it.

“It would be very well deserved and it is either going to be him or Lamine Yamal.”