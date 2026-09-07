The Reform leader said that banning face coverings was necessary because they undermined trust and respect in society

Nigel Farage spoke out after a number of masked demonstrations against migrants. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Nigel Farage has said he wants a ban on all full-face coverings in public spaces, describing them as a “menace” designed to bully and intimidate.

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“A modern nation cannot function when groups of people actively opt out of basic civic interaction. "Whether motivated by radical political ideologies or fundamentalist religious practices, hiding one’s face isolates individuals from the wider community,” Mr Farage wrote in The Telegraph. In response to the Dover protests, he said: “Now, I’m all for the protest. Plenty to protest about. But seriously, this is not the way to go about it. “Because let’s be clear. Face coverings are a menace. Whether it is a heavy-duty balaclava worn by a gang member or the dark mask of ‘Antifa’ extremists, their purpose is to bully and intimidate.” The Reform leader also cited the wider problem of balaclava-clad people on e-bikes. He said: “We’ve some­how accep­ted that see­ing masked people in streets is just part of mod­ern Bri­tain. It shouldn’t be. “Which is why Reform UK is calling for a ban on all full-face coverings in public spaces. No ifs, no buts. And yes, that includes religious ones too. “Because a free and open society depends fundamentally on trust. That trust is built on a simple, ancient social contract: I show you my face, you show me yours. When you strip that away, the entire fabric of public safety and mutual trust begins to fray.”

Protesters at Dover Priory train station after black-clad and masked anti-illegal migrant demonstrators blocked roads in Dover during a protest. Picture: Alamy