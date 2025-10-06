Ban Bob Vylan from performing in Manchester after synagogue attack, Government sources tell LBC
Calls for the gig to be banned have come after a synagogue attack in Manchester took two lives last week
Controversial rap duo Bob Vylan should be banned from performing in Manchester after last week's synagogue attack, senior Labour sources have told LBC.
Listen to this article
The band have been repeatedly accused of being "antisemitic" after high-profile statements at Glastonbury Festival where they led a chant of "death to the IDF".
A Government source told LBC: “Any decent person can see that inciting violence in these conditions is completely irresponsible. [They] should not be able to profit from hatred and the show should be banned. Government must act.”
A Labour MP echoed the calls to cancel the show, saying it was "beggars belief" that they should platform the artists.
The punk rap act have also embarked on extremely anti-police rants - as well as celebrating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The pair are slated to perform at the Manchester Academy, at the University of Manchester's students' union, on November 5.
Read More: Punk Rap duo Bob Vylan celebrate Charlie Kirk’s killing on stage
Read More: Bob Vylan death chants on stage at Glastonbury were a 'catastrophic' failure, BBC chairman told Culture Secretary
The source told LBC: "In a context of rising antisemitism and in the wake of the sickening terrorist attack on the Jewish community in the city, it beggars belief that the Manchester Academy would give a platform to [artists] who [have] in recent days openly urged concertgoers to confront and fight 'Zionists' in the streets.
"What the community needs now is space to grieve and heal, not incitement to further antisemitic harassment and violence.”
A representative from Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region told LBC: “We are deeply concerned by Manchester Academy’s decision to host Bob Vylan, an artist who has repeatedly engaged in rhetoric that crosses the line from legitimate political discourse into antisemitism and incitement."
"We are even more alarmed given the Director General of the BBC accepted that he was responsible for an 'antisemitic broadcast' by covering their Glastonbury performance that directly led to an increase in hate crime against the Jewish community."
"Subsequently, the band have mocked the murder of Charlie Kirk, performed Nazi salutes on stage and spoken about finding 'Zionists in the streets'. These statements and actions do not provoke debate but carry a real danger by promoting hatred."
"There is a vital distinction between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and speech that veers into antisemitism. Freedom of expression is a central component of our democracy that must be protected but it cannot be right to platform an artist who has consistently been condemned as hateful and racist.
"We call on the Manchester Academy to cancel the performance and commit to clear policies to ensure that it will not legitimise prejudice under the guise of freedom of speech.”
Bob Vylan also urged fans at a show in Amsterdam to "hunt down Zionists in the streets", reported The Times.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told LBC: "They are chilling and sound incredibly serious.
"I'd want to look at it to understand what's going on. It would worry me given what happened last week."
But not all political figures have called for the show to be cancelled.
Another Labour MP said: “I’m deeply upset about it but ultimately if they haven’t broken the law or committed the offence then free speech says they are able to play…..it’s disappointing and incredibly offensive."
A further member added: "Instinctively think it’s very poor form to host them. But it is such a student union thing to do.
"Question is; what is it that (a) the university or (b) the government should do given neither to my knowledge have sanctioned them to date?”