London Assembly calls on government to ban use of provisional licences for commercial work

Delivery drivers in Angel, London, with L plates. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The government is facing calls to ban motorcyclists without a full driving licence from working as delivery drivers in London using L plates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

London Assembly members backed a motion to stop "menace" riders working, having only passed their Compulsory Basic Training (CBT). Department for Transport is now investigating potential reforms to the process, which have previously been called for by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Conservative Assembly Member Thomas Turrell told the Local Democracy Reporter Service: "You’ve got people who are now working [as] delivery drivers, commercially working on the roads. "This is not a qualification to drive on the road. We’ve got to end that practice. This is dangerous behaviour from people who think they are ready to drive on the road because they’ve done their CBT." He added: “It is clear these are a menace to the road." Here is the situation and rules as they stand. Read also: Government denies scrapping Thames Water nationalisation plans amid 'serious concerns' - as minister insists ’no option is off the table’

An L plate on a delivery bike in London. Picture: Alamy