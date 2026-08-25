'Dangerous behaviour': Ministers urged to ban delivery riders with L plates in London
London Assembly calls on government to ban use of provisional licences for commercial work
The government is facing calls to ban motorcyclists without a full driving licence from working as delivery drivers in London using L plates.
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London Assembly members backed a motion to stop "menace" riders working, having only passed their Compulsory Basic Training (CBT).
Department for Transport is now investigating potential reforms to the process, which have previously been called for by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Conservative Assembly Member Thomas Turrell told the Local Democracy Reporter Service: "You’ve got people who are now working [as] delivery drivers, commercially working on the roads.
"This is not a qualification to drive on the road. We’ve got to end that practice. This is dangerous behaviour from people who think they are ready to drive on the road because they’ve done their CBT."
He added: “It is clear these are a menace to the road."
Here is the situation and rules as they stand.
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What are the rules for delivery drivers?
Delivery riders on mopeds need to complete Compulsory Basic Training (CBT), which usually takes only a single day to obtain and is valid for two years without any requirement to take a full test in that time.
It means riders can use a 125CC moped and must display L plates.
The CBT can be repeated indefinitely, and some riders go for years without ever passing their full test.
The Department for Transport is now investigating a potential reform.
Do you need L plates to deliver food?
Riders who have completed their CBT but not yet passed their full motorcycle test are required to use an L plate until they have passed their full test.
This is only the case for mopeds of 125CC, which can reach speeds of 60- 65 mph.
Can delivery drivers legally block a road?
The Highway Code states that it is an offence to "wilfully obstruct the free passage along a highway," without a lawful excuse, although active loading can be allowed if no other alternative exists.
Vehicles cannot stop where there are markings or signs prohibiting loading.
'Active loading' must relate to the drop-off or collection of goods and be more than a simple paperwork exchange.
There is no time limit for blocking a road while loading but an expectation that it is completed as soon as possible.