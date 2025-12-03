Britain's Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has told LBC that she backs a UK ban on under-16s using social media.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Dame Rachel said that she was currently evaluating the effect of the Online Safety Act on children's wellbeing.

She added that if the landmark legislation has little or no effect on protecting children, she would like to see a full ban brought in for under-16s.

The move would mirror the laws in Australia, where a similar ban will come into effect this week.

Read more: Ofcom probing how social media firms remove illegal hate and terror content

Read more: Social media ‘chipping away at attention spans’ of pupils – Ofsted chief

Dame Rachel told Andrew: "If we look at this country, I've done nationally representative surveys to show that a quarter of eight-year-olds have seen deeply degrading pornography, have seen terrible violence, beheadings, suicides online.

"I call the tech companies in and social media companies in regularly and ask them what they're doing to stop this. They give me worthy words, but no action.

"Now we have the new... Online Safety [Act]. It's six months in. I will be doing a piece of work at the end of the first year to see if it's made any difference at all.