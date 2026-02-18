Banning Donald Trump's army from our airports will send a message and halt one of the practical ways that our government is directly supporting him.

Prestwick Airport was nationalised in 2013, with the then Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling it an opportunity to revitalise the aviation industry in the West of Scotland.

With 560 US military flights touching down in the last 10 months alone, few would have anticipated that it would become a major de facto military base for an aggressive foreign air force under the control of a rogue and unstable leader.

That is not just the occasional stop-off, that is sustained and routine military use of publicly-owned Scottish infrastructure. It has meant military flights landing most days, sometimes multiple times per day.

Donald Trump is no friend or ally of Scotland. He has shown contempt for human rights, democracy and international law, both at home and around the world.

Some of his worst offences are taking place right now against his own citizens. Innocent people have been shot at point-blank range in broad daylight, just for standing up to the harassment and threats of ICE deportation forces.

Tens of thousands of people - including thousands of children - are being held indefinitely by the state in inhumane conditions, where they are denied access to adequate food, fresh air, exercise or even basic sanitation facilities.

If this were any other country, we would be denouncing the rise of fascism and calling on the international community to cut ties and take action.

On the world stage, Trump has behaved just as lawlessly and chaotically.

He has armed Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, carried out an immoral and illegal coup in Venezuela and threatened our European neighbours.

Just last month, his military ignored a decision from Scotland’s Court of Session and kidnapped two foreign citizens from our waters. We later learned they likely used Scotland’s own publicly owned airports to support the operation.

Allowing continued use of our publicly owned airports risks making us complicit in current and future actions of a foreign government that has made it clear it has no intention to stick within the bounds of international law.

The Scottish public is the ultimate owner of Prestwick airport - it should be run for their benefit, not the benefit of an unstable and volatile United States.

The Scottish Greens share this Government's aspiration for Scotland to be an independent country, and a big part of that is having the ability to play our full role on the international stage, to be a good global citizen and a champion for peace and stability around the world.

But we don’t need to wait for independence to act - indeed, we cannot wait. Today’s motion lays out a clear opportunity for Scotland to step up and show we will not be complicit in illegal warmongering.

We did the same last year, when this parliament voted to support the boycott, divestment and sanctions of companies linked to Israel, because we all agreed Scotland could not be complicit in the genocide in Gaza and the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Evicting the United States Air Force from Prestwick and blocking their passage and refuelling through our publicly owned airports across the Highlands and Islands is one of the most effective ways for Scotland to not just talk a good game but to explicitly stand in support of everyone around the world who is currently a target for Donald Trump and his hostile regime.

Gillian Mackay is the Scottish Greens Co-leader and MSP for Central Scotland.

