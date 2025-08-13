Bangladeshi anti-corruption officials have given evidence in court against former British minister Tulip Siddiq.

Ms Siddiq is accused of using her familial connection to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to obtain state-owned land plots in the South Asian country.

Ms Siddiq, who is Ms Hasina's niece, resigned from her post as an anti-corruption minister in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's government in January after reports that she lived in London properties linked to her aunt and was named in an anti-corruption investigation in Bangladesh.

She is being tried together with her mother, Sheikh Rehana, brother, Radwan Mujib, and sister, Azmina.

Ms Siddiq has been charged with facilitating their receipt of state land in a township project near the capital, Dhaka.

