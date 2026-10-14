Myha’la, 30, was voted off the programme on Friday after other contestants questioned why she had backed traitor Richard E Grant at the round table and winked at him

Myha’la, 30, was voted off the programme on Friday. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty

By Georgia Bell

An actress has suggested Celebrity Traitors has “unconscious racial and cultural bias” after she was banished from the show.

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Myha’la, 30, was voted off the programme on Friday after other contestants questioned why she had backed traitor Richard E Grant, a traitor, at the round table and winked at him. She was the second person of colour to leave the show after Amol Rajan was “murdered” in the first week, leaving four people of colour still competing. Viewers pointed out that this marked a theme whereby people of colour tended to be deemed more suspicious in the game than their white counterparts. Despite only comprising 32 per cent of the show’s contestants, people of colour constitute almost half of the early evictions. Read more: Traitors winner Rachel taken to hospital in ‘severe pain’ after slicing thumb open in horror blender accident Read more: Release date for second series of Celebrity Traitors announced

The 'Industry' star agreed that racial bias played a part in the show. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Chantel Sachanna, a previous contestant, accused the Traitors of being a “racist show”. Writing on Instagram, she wrote: “Unfortunately you were banished because you are BLACK. This is a consistent thread in this racist show.” In response, the actress defended her co-stars by writing: “I sealed my own fate! And that early in the game there is VERY little to grasp on to, and I gave them … a lot.” She went on: “However, I do agree that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in this game where my authenticity or honesty or the ways in which I choose to express myself look suspicious to people who are unfamiliar with people like me.

The Celebrity Traitors is fronted by TV personality Claudia Winkleman. Picture: PA Images/Alamy