Banished Celebrity Traitors star claims 'unconscious racial bias' exists in show
Myha’la, 30, was voted off the programme on Friday after other contestants questioned why she had backed traitor Richard E Grant at the round table and winked at him
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An actress has suggested Celebrity Traitors has “unconscious racial and cultural bias” after she was banished from the show.
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Myha’la, 30, was voted off the programme on Friday after other contestants questioned why she had backed traitor Richard E Grant, a traitor, at the round table and winked at him.
She was the second person of colour to leave the show after Amol Rajan was “murdered” in the first week, leaving four people of colour still competing.
Viewers pointed out that this marked a theme whereby people of colour tended to be deemed more suspicious in the game than their white counterparts.
Despite only comprising 32 per cent of the show’s contestants, people of colour constitute almost half of the early evictions.
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Chantel Sachanna, a previous contestant, accused the Traitors of being a “racist show”.
Writing on Instagram, she wrote: “Unfortunately you were banished because you are BLACK. This is a consistent thread in this racist show.”
In response, the actress defended her co-stars by writing: “I sealed my own fate! And that early in the game there is VERY little to grasp on to, and I gave them … a lot.”
She went on: “However, I do agree that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in this game where my authenticity or honesty or the ways in which I choose to express myself look suspicious to people who are unfamiliar with people like me.
“I had this fear coming into the game, as I am a BIG fan and also clocked right away how prevalent this is in this game. And I came in knowing I’d be the only American (apart from Honorary British National Treasure Jerry Hall).
“I’m not saying it’s right, I’m not saying racism doesn’t exist, but I do have to defend my dear friends on this show who in no way consciously put bias on me because of my race.”
She went on to say that the programme prompted “more conversation around unconscious bias” and that when facing pressure, people lean towards what they know.
All the Traitors winners have been white, and only one contestant in the final episodes of the first three series has been a person of colour.