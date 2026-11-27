Billionaire banker Jamie Dimon has made no secret of the fact that he opposes higher taxes on the record profits banks have made in recent years, so it was unsurprising to see the JPMorgan CEO call the Chancellor’s Budget “unfair” last week for introducing just that.

In a sense, Dimon is right: bank taxes still aren’t fair. But not because they’re too high - on the contrary, John Healey didn’t raise them nearly enough in his first Budget. The proof of this was in the reaction of financial markets, which boosted the share prices of Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds when they learned just how tiny Healey’s tax tweak was.

For context, Healey raised the Bank Surcharge, which is an extra tax that banks pay on top of Corporation tax in recognition that their activities pose far greater risks to the economy than other sectors (see: the 2008 financial crisis).

Initially introduced at 8% in 2016, Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt cut it to 3% in April 2023 - just when banks were starting to enjoy enormous windfall profits from the Bank of England’s repeated interest rate rises. This year, Healey raised the Bank Surcharge to 6%, and only from January 2027 until April 2028. In other words, he failed even to reverse Tory tax cuts.

This matters now more than ever. Britain’s four biggest banks - HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest - have made more than £200bn in profits over the last five years. Banks have blown these profits on bonus packages not seen since the financial crisis and eye-watering payouts to shareholders. Clearly, banks can afford to contribute more to fix our crumbling public services, particularly when the public bailed them out in their time of need not two decades ago.

What’s worse, these profits are all being made directly at the public’s expense thanks to higher interest rates, without the banks having to lift a finger. It’s money made from the mortgage misery of borrowers, which banks are failing to pass on to savers and depositors. We are the injured party here, not the bankers bellyaching about paying their fair share whilst millions suffer through the worst period for living standards since modern records began.

And with the Bank of England on the rate-rising warpath again, bank profits are certain to stay sky-high long after Healey’s tiny tax rise ends. In fact, the Bank of England itself just warned that over 400,000 UK homeowners are looking down the barrel of a £500-a-month increase to their mortgage repayments. That’s money flowing directly from the pockets of families to the coffers of banks.

It’s also on top of the £400 annual jump households are facing to their energy bills next year. Healey’s 3% tax on banks will raise about £1.5bn over 15 months, which he’s putting towards a one-off £100 energy payment for households in the lowest council tax bands. Whilst not unwelcome, this payment clearly fails to match the scale of the financial pressure households are facing.

That’s why at Positive Money, we’ve been campaigning for something bigger. For the past four years, we’ve been calling for a proper windfall tax. Based on the profits banks made in the first half of this year, we estimate that a windfall tax in line with the one on energy companies could bring in as much as £19 billion in 2026 from Britain’s four biggest banks. If the Chancellor’s original tax covered a £100 payment, imagine what one more than 10 times the size could raise?! It would be enough not only to prevent our bills from rising, but to actually bring them down.

The rationale for a proper windfall tax on banks is as strong as it was for the fossil fuel giants: their boosted profits are a byproduct of the cost of living crisis, not the fruits of improved products or services to their customers.

A higher bank tax, sustained for as long as banks continue to profit from the public, is a totally justified short-term policy for easing the pain of the crushing cost of living. But in the long-term, we must ask, do we really want a system where we’re forced to pay extortionate rates to high-street banks for the simple service of storing our money for us? Banks that are owned by shareholders, to whom all the benefits go? A better system is one filled with more member-owned banks, like building societies and credit unions, which not only fund the things we actually need, but offer us a share of the pie when things are going well, too.

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Sara Hall is Co-Executive Director at research and campaign group Positive Money

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