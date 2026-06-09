The Bank of England has come out fighting after AI-generated videos of Andrew Bailey in conflict with Nigel Farage emerged as paid adverts on the social media platform X.

The paid-for, deepfake "news" adverts on Elon Musk's platform show Andrew Bailey engaging in a brawl with the Reform UK leader before the pair are separated by a policeman.

In one example, Mr Farage is depicted with a black eye and holding a gun, with another showing a figure covered in green paint running across the set of what's meant to resemble the television show Question Time.

The ads, which continue to appear on users' feeds, come from a variety of recently verified accounts, each with only a handful of followers.

It's led Mr Bailey to highlight the link between the AI deepfake videos and scams “designed to criminally exploit the public”.

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