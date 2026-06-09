Bank of England fighting Andrew Bailey deepfakes after violent adverts emerge on Musk’s X
Fake adverts depicting Nigel Farage fighting the Bank of England chief on the set of a television panel show have been repeatedly appearing online
The Bank of England has come out fighting after AI-generated videos of Andrew Bailey in conflict with Nigel Farage emerged as paid adverts on the social media platform X.
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The paid-for, deepfake "news" adverts on Elon Musk's platform show Andrew Bailey engaging in a brawl with the Reform UK leader before the pair are separated by a policeman.
In one example, Mr Farage is depicted with a black eye and holding a gun, with another showing a figure covered in green paint running across the set of what's meant to resemble the television show Question Time.
The ads, which continue to appear on users' feeds, come from a variety of recently verified accounts, each with only a handful of followers.
It's led Mr Bailey to highlight the link between the AI deepfake videos and scams “designed to criminally exploit the public”.
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Speaking out on the subject, the Bank of England chief added the adverts were an “online scourge”, with the clips popping up from a variety of
According to The Telegraph, staff on Threadneedle Street have been regularly reporting the adverts to X for removal.
Mr Bailey is now urging other users to do the same.
In one video, Mr Bailey can be seen storming off the set of the television show, despite Mr Bailey having never appeared on Question Time.
Mr Bailey said: “These scams are designed to criminally exploit the public, especially the vulnerable, when they are online.
“I would urge everyone to stay vigilant and report these scams.
"That way authorities can better root out digital deception like this and permanently remove the fraudsters responsible for what is a truly online scourge.”
It comes after Musk was seen to gut the social media platform's safety team as part of widespread cost-cutting measures following his takeover of X in 2022.
Mr Musk cut the staff's headcount by around 80 per cent - a move that has heavily affected moderation and security.