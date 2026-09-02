The good news is that you have a four-day week. The bad? There are officially no more UK bank holidays until Christmas, but don't let that stop you planning ahead.

The August Bank Holiday brought wetter weather in 2026 as thousands enjoyed Reading and Leeds festivals, as well as the return of the Premier League season.

After an unprecedented five heatwaves in the summer, it can feel a bit down to Earth with a mixed forecast for the month ahead and the new school term starting, while Parliament is also back from its recess.

The next bank holiday in 2026 will not be until December 25, Christmas Day. A quirk is that Boxing Day will be on a Saturday, which means that Monday, December 28 will also be a bank holiday, the final one of the year.

But what about 2027? Read on for all of the details.

2027 UK Bank Holiday dates

England and Wales

Friday, January 1: New Year's Day,

Friday, March 26: Good Friday,

Monday, March 29: Easter Monday,

Monday, May 3: May Day,

Monday, May 31: Spring Bank Holiday / Whitsun,

Monday, August 30: Summer Bank Holiday,

Monday, December 27: Christmas Day (substitute),

Tuesday, December 28: Boxing Day (substitute)

Additional bank holidays in Scotland

Monday, January 4: January 2 Holiday (Substitute)

Monday, August 2: Summer Bank Holiday

Tuesday, November 30: St Andrew’s Day

*Scotland does not have Easter Monday, nor the late August holiday.

Additional bank holidays in Northern Ireland