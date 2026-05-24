Temperatures rose above 30C in parts of Kent on Saturday, with the Met Office record on track to be broken on Sunday.

UK Weather: Sunseekers flock to the packed out beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis to bask in scorching hot sunshine on Bank Holiday Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

As the bank holiday heatwave continues, Saturday's hottest day of the year is set to be broken on Sunday with temperatures forecast to exceed 32 degrees.

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Several heat warnings remain in place across parts of the UK, with "exceptional" temperatures and high UV levels forecast into Monday, Met Office Meteorologist Tom Morgan confirmed. Temperatures of 32C are forecast across southern parts of the UK, with cloud and showers moving in overnight - despite temperatures over 20C remaining in cities overnight. Into Sunday, the mercury is set to rise further, with temperatures 34C or 35C forecast, the Met Office added. The all-time temperature record looks also looks set to be broken, with the current record for May standing at 32.8C. It comes after temperatures soared on Saturday, with the Met Office confirming the UK's hottest temperature of 30.5C, recorded in the village of Frittenden, Kent. Read More: Temperatures top 28C as Brits bask in hottest day of the year so far Read More: How hot will the UK be for the rest of May?

Very warm with strong sunshine for most this afternoon and feeling hot in the southeast with just a light breeze ☀️🌡️



Slightly fresher in some coastal regions with sea breezes developing 📉



Cloudier, breezier and damper in northwest Scotland with occasional rain 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/CvvjP7tgzq — Met Office (@metoffice) May 24, 2026

Before now, Friday had seen the year’s warmest temperatures when highs of 28.4C were measured in Heathrow, Cambridge and Cranwell in Lincolnshire. Temperatures were forecast to be warm coming into the weekend, with weather predicted to be hotter than Athens, Split and even Victoria, in the Seychelles. The heatwave is expected to continue into Monday, with the UK forecast to experience its hottest May day on record. Temperatures are expected to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands, with UK residents advised to ensure they are wearing sunscreen with a high SPF.

It was another scorching hot day as the heatwave continues in Windsor, Berkshire as racegoers enjoyed watching horse racing at Royal Windsor Racecourse in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

Tropical nights are also forecast, breaking yet another record. It marks the first time the UK has experienced one in May. The terms 'tropical night' is defined as a 24-hour period in which overnight minimum temperatures fail to drop below 20C. A phenomenon usually linked to countries in the Mediterranean such as Spain and Greece, the UK has never experienced nighttime temperatures akin to this during May.

Crowds enjoy hot sunshine on Brighton beach as temperatures are forecast to reach over 30 degrees with amber heat health alert warnings being issued in some parts of the UK today. Picture: Alamy

The current May temperature record is 32.8C, which was logged in Camden Square, north London, in 1922, and in Horsham in West Sussex, Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and Regent’s Park in central London in 1944. UV levels will also be high across much of the UK over the bank holiday weekend, with a UV index of seven expected in Cardiff and London on Saturday, as well as in Manchester on Sunday, meaning anyone outdoors is advised to apply sun cream.

As temperatures climb across England people flock to the banks of the river in Stratford-upon-Avon, or hire boats so they can take a trip. Picture: Alamy