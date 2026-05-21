Friday and Saturday are likely to see the heaviest getaway traffic, with 3.8 million drivers planning a trip each day

As fuel prices climb the Easter Getaway causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17 at Bristol. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Drivers are being warned to expect congestion on major routes this weekend as millions of people embark on bank holiday getaway trips despite the surge in fuel prices.

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The RAC estimated that 19 million leisure trips will take place by car between Friday and Monday, an increase of one million from last year’s spring bank holiday. Friday and Saturday are likely to see the heaviest getaway traffic, with 3.8 million drivers planning a trip each day. There are expected to be 3.4 million leisure journeys on Sunday, and 3.1 million on Monday. A further 3.4 million people intend to take a trip some time between Friday and Monday but have not decided exactly when. Transport analytics company Inrix said the worst jams will be on the M1, M5, M6 and M25. Read More: Planned fuel duty rise axed amid high pump prices Read More: Starmer eases sanctions on Russian fuel as PM slammed over decision amid Hormuz oil crisis

Traffic builds up in both directions on the M25 near Byfleet in Surrey at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, the M25 anticlockwise from Junction 10 to Junction 6 is expected to see the heaviest traffic at about 4.45pm as many people finish work. The same stretch of road is likely to see a second spike at lunchtime on Saturday, with journey times more than twice as long as normal. Queues of 45 minutes are expected at midday on Saturday on the M5 southbound from Junction 16 near Bristol to Junction 23 for Bridgwater. The RAC commissioned a survey of 2,218 UK drivers which indicated that 39% intend to take to motorways or major A roads for a bank holiday leisure trip. This is despite the Iran oil crisis meaning the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts is 26p and 44p respectively more expensive than before the conflict in the Middle East started on February 28.