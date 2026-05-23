Bank holiday temperatures soar as UK's hottest day of the year confirmed
Temperatures rose above 30C in parts of Kent, according to Met Office figures.
The UK has seen the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office confirmed.
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The hottest temperatures were recorded in the village of Frittenden in Kent, reaching 30.3C on Saturday - with figures still rising.
Before now, Friday had seen the year’s warmest temperatures when highs of 28.4C were measured in Heathrow, Cambridge and Cranwell in Lincolnshire.
Temperatures were forecast to be warm coming into the weekend, with weather predicted to be hotter than Athens, Split and even Victoria, in the Seychelles.
The heatwave is expected to continue over the weekend, with 31C expected on Sunday, the Met Office said.
Read More: Temperatures top 28C as Brits bask in hottest day of the year so far
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The UK is forecast to see its hottest May day on record on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands.
The current May temperature record is 32.8C, which was logged in Camden Square, north London, in 1922, and in Horsham in West Sussex, Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and Regent’s Park in central London in 1944.
UV levels will also be high across much of the UK over the bank holiday weekend, with a UV index of seven expected in Cardiff and London on Saturday, as well as in Manchester on Sunday, meaning anyone outdoors is advised to apply sun cream.
Greg Dewhurst, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “High pressure will dominate through the whole of the Bank Holiday weekend.
Plenty of very warm sunshine across England and Wales each day".