The UK has seen the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office confirmed.

The hottest temperatures were recorded in the village of Frittenden in Kent, reaching 30.3C on Saturday - with figures still rising.

Before now, Friday had seen the year’s warmest temperatures when highs of 28.4C were measured in Heathrow, Cambridge and Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

Temperatures were forecast to be warm coming into the weekend, with weather predicted to be hotter than Athens, Split and even Victoria, in the Seychelles.

The heatwave is expected to continue over the weekend, with 31C expected on Sunday, the Met Office said.

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