French police thwart bombing outside Bank of America in Paris
The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said that it has opened an investigation into alleged terrorism-related offences
French police have thwarted a suspected bomb attack outside a Bank of America building in Paris, authorities said.
Listen to this article
The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said that it has opened an investigation into alleged terrorism-related offences.
Sources told France 24 that police allegedly grabbed the man just after he placed a device, containing five litres of liquid, which was believed to be made up of fuel and an ignition system.
They added that an initial assessment found that the ignition component contained 650 grams of explosive powder.
Local media reports that the suspect allegedly said he was recruited via social media and was accompanied by a second man, who fled from the scene.
Read more: Houthi rebels enter Middle East conflict with missile strike while 12 US troops 'seriously injured' in Saudi base attack
Read more: Tiger Woods released on bail after DUI charge over 'high speed' crash near Florida home
The incident occurred at 3.30am local time, a couple of streets away from the Champs-Élysées.
The suspected offences include attempted damage by fire or by a dangerous means, the manufacture of an incendiary or explosive device, the possession and transport of such devices with the intent to prepare dangerous damage, and involvement in a terrorist criminal association.
The country's counter-terrorism prosecutors' office has launched a probe into "attempted damage by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist undertaking" and a "terrorist criminal conspiracy".
France's interior minister Laurent Nunez said: "Well done to the rapid intervention of a Paris police prefecture unit, which made it possible to thwart a violent act of a terrorist nature overnight in Paris.
"Vigilance remains at a very high level.
"I commend all security and intelligence forces, fully mobilised under my authority in the current international context."