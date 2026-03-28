French police have thwarted a suspected bomb attack outside a Bank of America building in Paris, authorities said.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said that it has opened an investigation into alleged terrorism-related offences.

Sources told France 24 that police allegedly grabbed the man just after he placed a device, containing five litres of liquid, which was believed to be made up of fuel and an ignition system.

They added that an initial assessment found that the ignition component contained 650 grams of explosive powder.

Local media reports that the suspect allegedly said he was recruited via social media and was accompanied by a second man, who fled from the scene.

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