Erin Piacenti died from her wounds after the afternoon attack on Monday in the New York City pedestrian hotspot.

A member of the NYPD stands guard at the scene in Times Square. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

A Bank of America (BofA) vice president was killed in a stabbing at ​Times Square on Monday as police shot dead the knifewoman.

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Erin Piacenti, 32, died from her wounds after the afternoon attack on Monday in the New York City pedestrian hotspot. Authorities had previously said a female attacker stabbed a 32-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man on West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue about 4:30 pm (20:30 GMT) on Monday. Police fatally shot the suspect, 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, ​at the scene. Piacenti was a vice president ‌in BofA's business selection and conflicts unit, according to her LinkedIn profile. Read more: British man among 119 rescued in Nepal a week after floodwaters devastated region Read more: Russia behind attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport, Germany says

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hold a press conference following the incident. Picture: Reuters

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. ​She was a valued teammate who will be greatly ​missed. "Our hearts go out to her family and ⁠all of her loved ones," the US banking giant said ​in a statement on Tuesday. The man remains in a stable condition in hospital. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said ​the attacks appeared ​random and ⁠unprovoked. She said responding officers opened fire after trying to Taser the attacker but failed to stop ‌her from advancing towards them with knives. "The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Force Investigation Division," the NYPD said in a statement. BofA's Manhattan office is located a ​stone's throw from Times Square at One Bryant Park.