Female Bank of America vice president, 32, stabbed to death in Times Square after knifewoman shot dead by police
Erin Piacenti died from her wounds after the afternoon attack on Monday in the New York City pedestrian hotspot.
A Bank of America (BofA) vice president was killed in a stabbing at Times Square on Monday as police shot dead the knifewoman.
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Erin Piacenti, 32, died from her wounds after the afternoon attack on Monday in the New York City pedestrian hotspot.
Authorities had previously said a female attacker stabbed a 32-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man on West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue about 4:30 pm (20:30 GMT) on Monday.
Police fatally shot the suspect, 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, at the scene.
Piacenti was a vice president in BofA's business selection and conflicts unit, according to her LinkedIn profile.
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"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed.
"Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones," the US banking giant said in a statement on Tuesday.
The man remains in a stable condition in hospital.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the attacks appeared random and unprovoked.
She said responding officers opened fire after trying to Taser the attacker but failed to stop her from advancing towards them with knives.
"The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Force Investigation Division," the NYPD said in a statement.
BofA's Manhattan office is located a stone's throw from Times Square at One Bryant Park.
The attack came weeks after Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal charges over the killing of another corporate executive in New York.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on West 54th Street near Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024.
In federal court, Mangione admitted deliberately targeting Mr Thompson as he pleaded guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death.