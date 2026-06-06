Last week, the Bank revealed its shortlist of animals for the new notes, including a dolphin, fox, and owl, claiming it followed an earlier public consultation.

The British five pound note, featuring a portrait of Sir Winston Churchill. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The Bank of England has defended its decision to replace historical figures with wildlife on the next series of banknotes.

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Key historic figures including Sir Winston Churchill, Alan Turing and Jane Austen were deemed “elitist” and “contentious and not representative of the UK’s cultural and natural diversity," according to research commissioned by the Bank. It was advised to replace them as they were deemed “a backwards-looking vision of the UK that carries too great a risk of division and controversy”. Last week the Bank revealed its shortlist of animals for the £5, £10, £20, and £50 notes, including a dolphin, a fox, a butterfly, an owl, a bumblebee, and a shark. Read More: Bank of England reveals which animals could feature on its new-look banknotes Read More: Pete Hegseth claims Europe faces 'invasion of dangerous ideologies' during D-Day anniversary speech

New banknote design. Picture: PA

The theme of nature for the new banknotes was initially announced in March, following an earlier public consultation. Other proposed themes included historical figures; architecture and landmarks; arts, culture and sport; noteworthy events in history; and innovation. On Friday, The Telegraph revealed that market research consultancy, Savanta, had delivered its research on 'historical personalities' just months before the Bank announced the new notes would feature wildlife. Savanta’s research also found that some landmarks and historic buildings could prove controversial because of perceived links to colonialism and slavery. The White Cliffs of Dover were singled out as a potentially sensitive image because of their association with immigration debates.

Banknotes featureing Winston Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner, and Alan Turing on 5, 10, 20, and 50-pound notes. Picture: Alamy

The Bank insisted that its decision to drop historical figures was not motivated by the Savanta research but driven by an earlier poll that found a majority of the public wanted to see nature on banknotes. A spokesperson said: “To select the theme for our next series of banknotes, the Bank canvassed a range of opinion through a public consultation last year.“ This consultation received 44,000 responses, with nature having the highest proportion of nominations and was the driver for our decision". They also said that it was necessary to keep ahead of fraudsters who were growing more adept at replicating faces. While Churchill was not specifically named, the research said that most of the 119 participants in Savanta’s focus groups felt that featuring historical figures on banknotes was “potentially divisive, elitist and disconnected from their own experiences”.

The Bank of England will announce the outcome of its consultation by the end of 2026. Picture: Bank of England/PA